Employees can receive paid leave to help with elections

North Carolina is among several states that recognize the need to fully staff local election precincts and allow employees to take administrative leave for this purpose.

Through its “Democracy Heroes” campaign, the State Board of Elections has recruited more than 21,000 potential election workers for the 2020 general election. However, some North Carolina counties still need help finding workers.

“The State Board greatly appreciates all those who have stepped up to serve their communities and state during the pandemic,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We thank our partners in state government for their assistance in helping us ensure safe, secure elections in 2020.”

State employees and others interested in learning if their county board of elections needs volunteers are encouraged to visit the State Board of Elections’ Democracy Heroes portal. Contact information for county boards of elections also is available on the State Board of Elections website at ncsbe.gov.

To accept assignments from a county board of elections for Election Day, poll workers must be registered to vote in their home county and serve in their home county. Poll workers do not have to be a registered voter and may work in any county during early voting.