Eric Duckworth, Republican for clerk of court

Editor’s note: The News Herald sent candidate questionnaires to candidates who have primary challengers for local races in Burke County. Each candidate received the same questions and none of their answers were edited by the newspaper.

Name: Eric Duckworth

Party affiliation: Republican

Seeking office: Clerk of Court

Age: 54

Profession: North Carolina Magistrate

Education: Freedom High School Graduate

Associates of Science Degree in Criminal Justice, WPCC.

Former State of North Carolina Certified Law Enforcement Officer

Administrative Office of the Courts State Certified Magistrate

Family: Wife, Lamina (Nurse); Daughter Erika (NC Nurse Consultant); Grandson Coy.

Community Involvement:

Silver Creek Baptist Church Member

Active Member of The Burke County Republican Party

N.C. Magistrate’s Association Member

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No.

3. What changes, if any, do you plan to make if you take over the clerk’s office?

Number one priority is to improve customer service. This can be achieved through reorganization within the office to provide faster customer point of contact.

Improving and building relationships between the Court System and the public. If elected, my door will always be open to the public and my phone will always be answered. I want the Citizens of Burke County to feel confident and welcomed in the Clerk’s Office.

Implement current technology available to improve services to the citizens. This would include e-filing, allowing citizens to complete civil processes online from the convenience of their home and a phone tree reminder of court dates.

4. Do you plan to make any staffing changes if you become clerk?

Implement cross training for all Clerk’s Office employees to ensure there is no overreliance on any one single employee.

5. What goals do you have for the clerk’s office?

Creating a workplace environment that promotes equality, unity, fairness, and teamwork.

6. How would you work with other elected officials or governing bodies to accomplish the goals you have for the clerk’s office?

Partnering with Local Agencies, District Attorney’s Office, and Law Enforcement providing updates on case proceedings to ensure criminals are prosecuted and do not fall through the cracks of the court system.

7. What makes you qualified to become Clerk of Court?

Working over Three Decades in Public Service as a Law Enforcement Officer and a Magistrate Judge, Protecting and Serving the Citizens of Burke County.