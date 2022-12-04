Family, friends and colleagues honor Lowman's service

Retired Superior Court Judge L. Oliver Noble Jr. told the room about the Richard Caswell Award, an award for people who have worked for the state for 45 years or longer. Caswell was a surveyor, worked in two clerk's offices, a member of each continental congress, a member of the bar, governor of the state, state comptroller, commander of the state militia, state senator, and multiple other accomplishments.
"I've told you all about Richard Caswell to help me explain how much I think of Mabel," Noble said. "Richard Caswell, as we can see, couldn't keep a job. Mabel has worked in the Burke County Clerk's Office since 1976 … But I think the thing that makes Mabel's accomplishments mean more than Caswell's to me, I think it's a higher honor to be elected by the people who know you best than it is to be elected by the whole country or the whole state or a bunch of people who don't know you. To be elected by the people who know you and know your soul is the highest honor a person could have. The people in Burke County know Mabel and they voted for her every chance they got.
"I think we ought to have a Mabel Lowman award, if we can find anybody who deserves it."
Crystal Carpenter, incoming clerk of superior court, presents Lowman with a plaque that will hang in the courthouse honoring her 47 years of service to the Burke County court system.
"She's always treated each and every one of us the same and often calls us her girls," Carpenter said. "She's watched over us, protected us, and like many a good parent or boss, she's corrected us when we needed it."
Retired Sheriff Steve Whisenant described his time working with Lowman over the last 11 years.
"She's a person who gives of herself because she has a desire to help people and she receives pleasure in doing that," Whisenant said. "You can see that in her face and her words and her actions, and I saw that for over 11 years."
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin, left, paraphrased 2 Timothy before making a special presentation to Lowman.
"The time of your departure is at hand," he told Lowman. "You have fought the good fight, you've finished the race, you've kept the faith, and so now, there lies for you a crown."
He joked that while the state doesn't give out crowns, he and his brother were honored to present her with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina's highest civilian honor. The Ervins and Lowman then led the room in a reading of the North Carolina State Toast.
Katie Moore, Lowman's youngest daughter, speaks to the crowd at Lowman's retirement celebration.
"If you had the privilege of being around our mother, then you can also say that you have been blessed," Moore said. "When I think about our mom and what she does for everyone she encounters, we think of a servant's heart."
N.C. House Rep. Hugh Blackwell unfolds a North Carolina state flag that hung over the capitol building in Raleigh in Lowman's honor.
"Mabel is so highly thought of, and it's because, one, she gets the job done, that's important," Blackwell said. "But the way she treats people, always the nicest, most helpful person you could possibly want to deal with, certainly from my perspective and I trust that's the experience you've all had."
Lowman tells the crowd how thankful she is for their support.
"I don't feel worthy, I just do not feel it, because it's not about me," Lowman said. "It's about the things that we can do for other people. Things that we can (do to) make their life special, and I hope that I can always be of help to any of you that need it."