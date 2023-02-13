A local festival's annual competition received an award from a state organization.

The Historic Morganton Festival's MADE Competition (Morganton Arts, Design and Engineering) was named the "Best Event Associated with an Event" at the North Carolina Association of Festivals and Events' ShowFest last month.

The award from the association was intended to showcase events within main festivals that give those in attendance an even more unique experience, and spotlight how “the event within the event” can be an additional support and increase engagement for the main festival.

The MADE Competition, which was first held in 2018, has become an anticipated yearly tradition for students who have a passion for arts, design and engineering.

Abby Nelson, assistant director of the Historic Morganton Festival, developed the idea for the MADE Competition with hopes of incorporating engineering into an event that would engage a new crowd while also highlighting the area’s students.

Around the time of the competition’s inception, there were several announcements about industries expanding in Burke County as well as new companies moving to the area. Also, the North Carolina School of Science and Math had just announced that Morganton would be the new location for their western campus.

In combination with these announcements and the already established engineering curriculum within Burke County Public Schools, charter and private schools, Nelson thought this would be a great idea to execute in the Morganton community during the annual Historic Morganton Festival. The festival typically brings 20,000-30,000 visitors to downtown Morganton over the two-day event.

“To see how this competition has grown in only a few years is very humbling and exciting," Nelson said. "The support it has received from so many schools, businesses and individuals is the reason it has thrived. I am excited to see even more growth in the coming years and how this will positively affect the students and our community as a whole.”

The MADE Competition engages Burke County middle and high school students in critical thinking, design, engineering and innovation in a way that works toward meeting the needs of local industry while also highlighting the technological skill of Burke County students. In its few years of existence, MADE has already awarded more than $20,000 directly to STEM education classrooms in Burke County.

The competition changes each year to reflect new skills and abilities of students. The competitions that have taken place include 2018 Eco Chair Challenge, 2019 Junkyard Challenge-Wind Turbines, Spring 2021 Lamp Design, Fall 2021 Rescue Robot Challenge and 2022 Assembly Line Challenge.

This year's MADE Competition will be held as a stand-alone event at CoMMA on Oct. 20.

Visit www.morgantonfest.org/made-competition to learn more about MADE and how to get involved.