Filing underway for most midterm elections

Now that 2021’s municipal elections have been put to bed, it’s time for the wheels to start turning for 2022’s midterm election.
Races in Burke County include two seats on the Burke County Board of County Commissioners, sheriff, clerk of court, N.C. Senate 46, N.C. House of Representatives 86 and Burke Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Long View and the city of Hickory also will hold municipal races this year.
Filing opened at noon Monday, and several candidates already had filed by 3:30 p.m. Monday:
Jennie Cook, a Republican from Hildebran, filed for a seat on the board of county commissioners
Banks Hinceman, a Republican from Morganton, filed for sheriff
Crystal Carpenter, a Republican from Morganton, filed for clerk of court
Bryan Steen, a Republican from Morganton, filed for clerk of court
Becky Weatherman, a Democrat from Morganton, filed for clerk of court
But not all candidates were able to file Monday.
The N.C. Court of Appeals put a stay on filing for races for the U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Senate and N.C. House while judges consider a lawsuit that claims newly passed districts are illegal partisan gerrymanders, the Associated Press reported.
The new maps put all of Burke County into N.C. House District 86. N.C. House Seat 112 previously represented a small part of the county.
Burke County remains in N.C. Senate District 46, but the district has been redrawn and no longer includes Caldwell and Avery counties. Instead, it includes McDowell County and a portion of Buncombe County.
At the federal level, Burke County now is in U.S. Congressional District 13.
The North Carolina League of Conservation Voters is leading the lawsuit, which alleged lawmakers who drew he maps did so to make sure the GOP could win at least 10 of North Carolina’s 14 U.S. House seats. The group had previously asked judges to block elections from happening with the new districts, but a three-judge panel denied that request Friday, the AP reported.
Primary elections are set to start March 8, but the league has requested those elections be pushed back until May, the AP reported.
