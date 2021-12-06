Filing underway for most midterm elections

The new maps put all of Burke County into N.C. House District 86. N.C. House Seat 112 previously represented a small part of the county.

Burke County remains in N.C. Senate District 46, but the district has been redrawn and no longer includes Caldwell and Avery counties. Instead, it includes McDowell County and a portion of Buncombe County.

At the federal level, Burke County now is in U.S. Congressional District 13.

The North Carolina League of Conservation Voters is leading the lawsuit, which alleged lawmakers who drew he maps did so to make sure the GOP could win at least 10 of North Carolina’s 14 U.S. House seats. The group had previously asked judges to block elections from happening with the new districts, but a three-judge panel denied that request Friday, the AP reported.

Primary elections are set to start March 8, but the league has requested those elections be pushed back until May, the AP reported.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

