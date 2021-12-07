Finance director: City grew every fund balance in the last year

The city of Morganton’s annual financial report was presented Monday night, and with it, some good news.
Jessie Parris, director of the city’s finance department, said each of the city’s fund balances grew this year despite the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic.
“The way that has happened, the city staff, the city council, made some hard decisions,” Parris said.
Some of the decisions included forgoing large item purchases when possible, delaying or revising capital improvement projects, lapsing the city’s cleaning service for a year and having either reduced or furloughed staff at CoMMA and the Community House, Parris said.
But still, the last year wasn’t a slow one for the city.
The city received about $470,000 in CARES Act funds, $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and other COVID-19-related funds that were distributed through the city’s community development block grant program to help local nonprofits.
The city also was able to delay rate increases for water and wastewater, and offer a decrease on electric rates, Parris said.
Renovations on the historic courthouse square and the downtown greenway connector are near completion, two internet bandwidth upgrades have been completed and the Catawba River Soccer Complex expansion was completed, Parris said. There also have been numerous park improvements, heavy equipment purchases and street repairs.
“While we were still able to do all of that work, we were also still able to contribute to our savings account,” she said. “It’s just a great effort by our staff to monitor our normal operating expenses and also still be able to do great work.”
The city’s audit, conducted by Elliott Davis, turned up no deficiencies in internal control, and it found no instances of material noncompliance under government auditing standards, said Tom McNeish, a certified public accountant and government specialty group leader for Elliott Davis.
Sound study
Patrons of the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium have been complaining since September that sound quality at the venue is subpar, leading council members to take a step toward correcting it Monday night.
City Manager Sally Sandy said while the auditorium’s acoustics for performances that don’t require sound equipment is excellent, that’s not the case when sound equipment comes into play. She said some areas of the auditorium have difficulty hearing all of the voices and instruments during performances.
The council opted to contract with OnAvis Audio Visual Solutions, a North Wilkesboro-based business, for an acoustical study and design services for the auditorium. Sandy said the company is familiar with CoMMA and the issues the city has had with sound in the auditorium.
The contract, worth $8,900, will be paid for with already budgeted funds the city has received through federal grants for shuttered venues during the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff said.
CoMMA also received another $131,640.48 in grant funding, something the city council approved a budget amendment to receive.
Zoning changes
Three public hearings about three zoning requests were held, but no members of the public opted to make comments during the hearings.
One of the granted requests was to rezone 618 E. Meeting St., which may more commonly be known as the former Burke Dairy building, to high-intensity district.
Phillip Lookadoo, director of development and design for the city, told the council that the property previously had been zoned to light industrial conditional use in 2013.
The city’s zoning ordinance has been updated and no longer uses conditional uses for zoning, but those uses were left in place for existing properties. Since the zoning ordinance was updated, property owners have to submit a rezoning request if they want to do something on their property outside of the parameters outlined by their conditional use.
The requested change brought the property into compliance with the 2030 Future Land Use map and it was unanimously recommend by the planning and zoning commission.
A portion of Agnes Street, which is not open and might have never been opened, also will be closed and abandoned, the city council decided. The portion of the street that will be abandoned is covered by vegetation.
Council members also decided to update a section of the city’s zoning ordinance to make it clearer that nonconforming lots in the low- and medium-intensity districts can only be used for single-family residential development, to make enforcement easier and to encourage infill development for nonconforming lots.
Concord and College
An intersection in town now will permanently be a four-way stop.
The intersection of South College and West Concord streets previously had a traffic signal at the intersection, but when one of the signals started malfunctioning in May, it temporarily became a four-way stop.
Since the switch to a four-way stop, the city hasn’t received any comments about the change and it has been recommended to become a four-way stop as part of the 25% design plan for renovations on College Street.
The council unanimously voted to make the change to a four-way stop permanent.
Council members Chris Hawkins and Wendy Cato were sworn in for their second terms on the city council, and Cato was tapped for another year as mayor pro tem.
The council also:
Approved minutes for a regular meeting and closed session, both held Nov. 1.
Approved budget amendments for the electric department, Community House and general fund.
Approved a cooperative bid agreement with ElectriCities of North Carolina.
Adopted the municipal records retention schedule.
Awarded master service agreements for on-call engineering services.
The city council will meet again at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 in the Council Chamber at Morganton City Hall.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.