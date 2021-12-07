Finance director: City grew every fund balance in the last year

The contract, worth $8,900, will be paid for with already budgeted funds the city has received through federal grants for shuttered venues during the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff said.

CoMMA also received another $131,640.48 in grant funding, something the city council approved a budget amendment to receive.

Zoning changes

Three public hearings about three zoning requests were held, but no members of the public opted to make comments during the hearings.

One of the granted requests was to rezone 618 E. Meeting St., which may more commonly be known as the former Burke Dairy building, to high-intensity district.

Phillip Lookadoo, director of development and design for the city, told the council that the property previously had been zoned to light industrial conditional use in 2013.

The city’s zoning ordinance has been updated and no longer uses conditional uses for zoning, but those uses were left in place for existing properties. Since the zoning ordinance was updated, property owners have to submit a rezoning request if they want to do something on their property outside of the parameters outlined by their conditional use.