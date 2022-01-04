First Murphy’s Farm buildings could be ready by spring

If construction remains on-track, the first buildings of a new apartment complex on the old Broughton property could be ready by spring.

Construction has been progressing rapidly on the Murphy’s Farm apartment complex on the old Broughton Hospital property, said City Manager Sally Sandy at Monday night’s Morganton City Council meeting.

When finished, the complex will consist of 240 apartment units across eight buildings. The leasing office, fitness and yoga rooms, a club room, some conference rooms and micro offices for tenants all will be housed in one of the old barns on the campus, which is being renovated.

Construction is moving along so quickly on the project that the first of the apartment buildings could be turned over to the management company as early as spring, Sandy said, which means it’s time for the city to get started on installing underground electrical conduits so the buildings will have access to electricity.

Council members voted to contract with Carl Grigg Electric & Supply Inc. out of Shelby to get started on the work. The company will work until they reach the contract’s $30,000 ceiling, then city staff will take over the work.