Fish promoted to director of Morganton parks and recreation

The Morganton Parks and Recreation Department will have new leadership starting in May.

Bryan Fish, currently serving as the department’s assistant director, is being promoted to director of parks and recreation effective May 7.

“When we brought Bryan on board, we saw his potential and the caliber of individual he was,” Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy said. “His demeanor and love of the community will continue the long tradition of recreational excellence in Morganton. He has had an outstanding mentor in Rob Winkler, and there is no question in my mind he will excel at this role.”

Fish first joined the department in May 2018, and has since become well-versed in its operations. He has been key in accomplishing multiple capital projects and contributing to the department’s overall success.

“Bryan has been excellent at helping our parks and recreation department thrive in everything from daily and monthly programming, to accomplishing long-range goals for our city,” Winkler, the former parks and recreation director, said. “We are very fortunate to have worked closely together to prepare him for this role since he first joined our team. I am looking forward to seeing everything Bryan will accomplish during his tenure as director.”

Fish began his career in recreation in Asheville in 2005 as a recreation center director III with the city. He worked his way up the ranks, serving as program coordinator for adult athletics with the city from 2010 to 2017, before serving as facility manager of the Harvest House from June 2017 until joining the city of Morganton in May 2018.

“With nearly 20 years of experience in recreation and athletics, we know Bryan is the right fit for a seamless transition between directors,” Sandy said.

Winkler will be assuming the role of American Rescue Plan Act and special projects manager when Fish’s promotion becomes effective in May. He will be responsible for overseeing the administration of ARPA funds and other special projects.

Winkler has served as parks and recreation director since 2016 and has been responsible for multiple capital projects, including Martin Luther King Park renovations, Morganton Skate Park and the expansion of the Catawba River Soccer Complex.

“Rob’s proficiency with project management, outstanding organizational skills and experience with administering grant funds makes him perfect for this new role with the city,” Sandy said. “We are very thankful to have someone who fits this new position who is already on board with the city.”