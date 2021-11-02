Follow Burke County election results live beginning at 7:30 p.m.

From staff reports
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Here is a link to the North Carolina Board of Elections website for races in Burke County. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and early voting totals will appear first, followed by precincts as they begin reporting. Click here to follow along.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.