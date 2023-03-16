GLEN ALPINE — A former alderman for the town of Glen Alpine proposed two options for the current board at its Monday night meeting.

Tim Suttles, who left the board in 2021, spoke during public comments at the meeting to tell the aldermen they should drop the town’s tax rate or dissolve the town altogether.

Suttles said with the recent property revaluations, his property values went up $170,000, and said he would end up having to pay an additional $500 on his taxes at the town’s current tax rate.

“We need to think about dropping the rate that we’ve got down to where we can come close to break even,” Suttles said. “Everybody’s for bringing a little more money in, that’s fine … if you don’t want to do that, let’s drop the name of Glen Alpine. It’d still be Glen Alpine, but we’ll quit having to pay Glen Alpine taxes, we’ll go back to Burke County.”

He wasn’t the only former alderman to suggest the town lower its tax rate.

Gary Meise, who also left the board in 2021, asked town leaders to cut the tax rate, along with another man. Suttles still was the only person Monday night to suggest dissolving the town.

The town’s budget is still in the works, and, ultimately, the town’s tax rate likely won’t be discussed further until the board’s budget workshop on April 17, said Mayor Bob Benfield. For now, though, Benfield said his preliminary budget estimates have been based on the current tax rate of 34 cents per $100 of value.

He said that’s because there still are a lot of uncertainties for budget planning.

“We don’t know how much money we’re gonna get, we don’t know what the county’s final figure is, we don’t know a lot of things right now,” Benfield said.

Glen Alpine doesn’t have any major industrial facilities to boost its tax base, so most of its tax revenue comes from residential property taxes and sales tax, which is distributed throughout the county no matter where the purchase takes place in the county.

“If we hit a recession, which looks more and more possible, then that sales tax revenue will plummet,” Benfield said.

Beyond that, Benfield said the upcoming budget proposal likely will recommend raises for town employees because preliminary information from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments indicated the town is behind salary scales for other municipalities of a similar size.

In Burke County, the town closest in size to Glen Alpine is Drexel, according to Census data. Glen Alpine’s 2020 population was 1,529 people, while Drexel’s was 1,760 people.

But the difference in pay for their comparable positions is much greater.

The town administrator in Glen Alpine, who also serves as the clerk to the board, makes $43,595 per year, according to information from the town.

In Drexel, the salary for town clerk starts out at $58,854 per year, said Drexel Town Manager Sherri Bradshaw.

Comparing other positions, Glen Alpine’s public works supervisor, who also serves as the department head, currently makes $34,756.80 per year. The pay for public works director in Drexel starts out at $64,887, Bradshaw told The News Herald.

The pay for a Drexel police officer starts at $43,917, Bradshaw said. In Glen Alpine, three of the police officers make $40,136.72. Benfield said most of Glen Alpine’s police officers are veteran officers who have been working in the sector for 15-20 years.

“We cannot compete with anyone in the county,” Benfield said. “Four out of seven people that work for us have had job offers, and three of them are police officers. You take three police officers, and we can’t replace them, plus we’ve got one retiring … if we don’t get our budget to where we can pay our employees, they’re gone.”

While Benfield said he hates having to tax people, he has to represent everyone in the town fairly and look after everyone’s best interests when it comes to the services the town is able to provide.

“I’ll fight for the town ‘til my last, dying breath,” Benfield said. “I’m 77 years old and it may be in five minutes, but I guarantee you I’ll still be bleeding green.”