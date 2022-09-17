Former council member remembered as man of conviction

Friends are remembering a longtime city councilman as a man of conviction after he died last week.

Forrest Fleming, who served on the Morganton City Council from 2007 to 2019 as a councilmember and as mayor pro tem for some time, died Tuesday at 84 years old, according to his obituary.

Fleming led a life of public service, his obituary indicated, spending more than 33 years in the Army National Guard. He worked for the state prison system as a program director at Foothills Correctional, and worked with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve after retiring from the National Guard. He also served as a volunteer firefighter in Carbon City for several years.

He embarked on his city council career in 2007 until he decided to retire from the council in 2019.

Fleming told The News Herald when he retired he’d enjoyed his time on the council.

“I’ve learned a lot, I’ve met a lot of great people, and the city does have a lot of great people,” Fleming said at his retirement.

Talking about his accomplishments on the council, Fleming told the newspaper when he retired that he felt it was a privilege to be part of the construction of the Morganton Heights shopping center, and that he was excited to see what the future would hold for the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics campus here. The campus opened for its first school year last month.

Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy said it was a pleasure to work with Fleming.

“I believe that Forrest Fleming, as a city councilman, always made decisions with what he believed was right and was not swayed otherwise,” Sandy said. “I think that’s a testament to Forrest and to his values and to his integrity.”

She recalled his pleasant albeit quiet disposition, paired with a bit of a dry sense of humor.

“Forrest was an elected official who took seriously his service to the community, and he was proud to serve the community,” Sandy said. “I think he tried to do his very best to do that, and I think he was also an elected official that appreciated the city employees and recognized the employees’ role in the service in this community.”

That may have had something to do with another of Fleming’s past roles – working at the city’s water plant.

“Forrest was just a good man,” Sandy said.

She recalled a trip to Washington D.C. city representatives took years ago where Fleming arranged a tour of the Pentagon. It was some years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and their tour of the Pentagon started where the plane hit the building.

“Forrest was so proud that he had been able to arrange that, and that we were able to do that,” Sandy said. “That is one of the coolest things I’ve ever gotten to do in my life.”

Sandy said Fleming always did his own research and made up his own mind about everything that came before him.

“He was a principled man,” Sandy said. “Forrest genuinely wanted to do the right thing, and that’s not really something you say about everybody.”

The same could be said of Fleming’s relationship with faith, said Jerry Gamble, his pastor at Mount Home Baptist Church.

Fleming served the church in several capacities, from being a deacon, usher and Sunday school director.

“He was a very compassionate man,” Gamble said. “He was very concerned about other people, about what was happening to them, and even in his days of illness, when he had the physical challenge that was so great, if you met him on the street or you met him in church, you would not even recognize what he was experiencing physically. He didn’t want to cry on anyone’s shoulder, you know? He was going to live every day the best he could, which he did.”

His character was as evident at church as it was behind the dais in the Council Chambers of Morganton City Hall.

“As his pastor, I can truthfully say he was a man’s man,” Gamble said. “Forrest, he would express his convictions, and then he always expressed love for everybody that he came in contact with … he was just all the way around a super good person, and as I said earlier, one of the finest Christian men I have ever known.”