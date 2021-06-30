Glen Alpine budget lowers taxes, grows budget; aldermen to get raise

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The budget grew $118,083.62 for the new fiscal year, said Town Clerk Melissa Lalonde, and saw increases in almost every department. The cost-of-living adjustment had some impact on those increases, but it wasn’t the only contributing factor.

In the police budget, the rising cost of ammunition and the need for new radios for officers led to an increased budget. The fire department’s budget grew by nearly 50%, largely because of a payment for a new fire truck, and the town’s public works department requested a new dump truck.

Perkins said she was concerned that dropping taxes at the same time the town was growing its budget would lead to tax rate increases in the future.

“Mark my words, we’ll have to go up about 5 or 6 cents, like we did in history,” Perkins said at the town’s May 10 meeting. “It might not be this board. It might not be y’all, but it will be boards in the future.”

Meise said those boards didn’t “manage money correctly,” and that’s why they had to raise the tax rates so much.

As approved, the budget set the property tax rate at 34 cents per $100 of property value, Benfield confirmed.

The News Herald did reach out to a professor at the UNC School of Government about best practices in budget preparation, but did not hear back by press time.

