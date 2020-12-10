Greenway connector contract comes in under budget

The Morganton City Council approved Monday night a contract for a Catawba River Greenway connector project that has been years in the making.
The connector will be just shy of a mile of 10-foot-wide greenway trail to connect the existing downtown Greenway to Catawba Meadows Park and the Greenway along the Catawba River.
City staff originally anticipated a fairly hefty price tag, said City Manager Sally Sandy. The city secured a federal grant through the Locally Administered Project Program for $1.335 million. The grant required a 20% match from the city, which would have been $335,750.
But in a rare turn of events, Sandy said it appeared that years of waiting and revising plans paid off for the city. When city staff opened bids Nov. 17, the lowest responsive, responsible bid came in at $797,158.20 from Tri-County Paving Inc. in West Jefferson.
Since the bid came in so low, the council also approved a 14% contingency, or $112,842, to design and build two access points to connect the Greenway with the Mountain View community. Those access points originally were part of the city’s plans, but they were removed because of concerns of adequate funding.
That contingency brought the project total up to $910,000, of which the city will have to pay $182,000. The remaining $728,000 will be covered by the grant.
Also on the agenda Monday night was a resolution to extend the temporary outdoor dining guidelines that have part of King Street and some parking spaces downtown closed.
The guidelines have created seating areas in “parklets,” or parking spaces with benches and tables for dining outside of restaurants, and a “streatery,” the section at the corner of King and West Union streets that is blocked off with tables and vibrant art for outdoor dining.
The city said on the weekend of Nov. 21, the streatery was at full capacity and the city was bustling with activity.
City Attorney Louis Vinay said Sharon Jablonski, director of the city’s department of culture and creative development, spoke with multiple downtown business owners who wanted the guidelines to be extended.
Council members voted to approve the extension, which will last through Jan. 18. Sandy said the council may revisit the plan at that point, and may want to consider extending the order for just the parklets, which offer more protection from the weather than the streatery.
Support Local Journalism
A new housing project is getting closer to fruition after the council approved a contract to install sewer line near the campus of Western Piedmont Community College and the old Broughton Hospital campus.
Homes Urban LLC, a company that is looking to develop luxury apartments in the area, asked the city to bid and contract with a company to lay sewer line and the necessary appurtenances to connect the property to the city’s existing sewer infrastructure.
The contract, which was given to Carolina Grading & Utilities Inc. of Jefferson, is worth $174,561, and will be paid by Homes Urban. The contract is contingent on Homes Urban closing on the sale of the property to be developed.
Council members also approved a contract with Motorola Spillman to update software used for dispatch and records for the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
This contract also is contingent on the county taking the same action, as the software that will be replaced is used by both county and city emergency services.
If the county approves the contract, the city’s dispatch, records, jail and crime analysis data will be migrated to the new software. The switch is coming after the current vendor for the software told the city and county that it would be phasing out its products.
The contract is worth $479,600, and the city will be allowed to pay for it over five years.
Other items approved by the council included:
- Meeting minutes from the Nov. 2 regular meeting.
- A taxicab franchise for Becerra Translation & Associates.
- Six budget amendments to set up a fund for the Courthouse Square project.
- An amendment to the schedule of fees and charges to allow a bulk internet rate for multi-family development.
- A resolution to allow a grant application to FEMA for a $600,000 grant to help cover the cost of the Silver Creek Pump Station rehabilitation and expansion project.
- The appointment of Wanda Burnette, Phil Scarboro, Kay Dignan, Ron George, Colleen Bennett and Kelly Messenheimer to the Community House Board of Control.
The council ended the meeting with a closed session to meet with Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., to discuss economic development opportunities, and into a closed session to discuss ongoing legal matters with Vinay.
No action was taken in either closed session, according to Kelly Russell, executive assistant to the city manager and recording secretary for the council.
The council will meet again Jan. 4.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.