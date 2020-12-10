Greenway connector contract comes in under budget

Also on the agenda Monday night was a resolution to extend the temporary outdoor dining guidelines that have part of King Street and some parking spaces downtown closed.

The guidelines have created seating areas in “parklets,” or parking spaces with benches and tables for dining outside of restaurants, and a “streatery,” the section at the corner of King and West Union streets that is blocked off with tables and vibrant art for outdoor dining.

The city said on the weekend of Nov. 21, the streatery was at full capacity and the city was bustling with activity.

City Attorney Louis Vinay said Sharon Jablonski, director of the city’s department of culture and creative development, spoke with multiple downtown business owners who wanted the guidelines to be extended.

Council members voted to approve the extension, which will last through Jan. 18. Sandy said the council may revisit the plan at that point, and may want to consider extending the order for just the parklets, which offer more protection from the weather than the streatery.

A new housing project is getting closer to fruition after the council approved a contract to install sewer line near the campus of Western Piedmont Community College and the old Broughton Hospital campus.