 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Haven't voted? Today is your last chance
0 comments
alert featured

Haven't voted? Today is your last chance

{{featured_button_text}}

There are more than 57,000 registered voters in Burke County, but so far fewer than 5,000 have rocked the vote in the 2021 municipal election.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said approximately 494 voters turned out for the last day of early voting Saturday.

That brought the total number of voters in this election so far up to approximately 4,369, Mace said. State elections records on Monday showed there were 57,615 registered voters in Burke County, so about 7.58% of registered voters in the county have cast their ballot.

“It’s not the slowest we’ve ever had, but it’s not the biggest either on that type of election,” Mace said.

In the 2020 general election, 77% of Burke County voters turned up to vote, state elections records showed.

Tuesday will be the last chance residents get to vote in the municipal elections. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., and voters must go to their assigned precinct. Voters can find their assigned precinct on the North Carolina Board of Elections website at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLKup/.

Voters who have moved but haven’t changed their address since the last time they voted should go to the Burke County Board of Elections on Election Day to update their address. Its address is 2128 S. Sterling St. in Morganton.

Those mailing in absentee ballots need to make sure they are postmarked on or before Election Day. They must be received by mail no later than 5 p.m. Friday. Absentee ballots also can be dropped off at the county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. Election Day.

The following races all are up for election Tuesday:

School Board

Burke County Board of Education Central District candidates

Central District — Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims

Burke County Board of Education Eastern District candidates

Eastern District — Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert

Burke County School Board Western District Candidates 2021

Western District (two seats) — Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox, Katherine Magnotta and Robert Brown

Morganton City Council

Morganton City Council candidate profiles

District No. 3 — Chris Hawkins

District No. 4 — Wendy Cato

Valdese Town Council

Valdese Mayor candidate profiles

Mayor — Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin

Valdese Town Council candidate profiles

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ward No. 1 — Andy Thompson

Ward No. 2 — Paul Mears

Ward No. 3 — Rexanna Lowman and Mary Ethridge

Connelly Springs

Town of Connelly Springs candidates

Mayor — Johnny Berry and Dennis Seagle

Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Terry Childers, Carroll Turner, Jeffrey Beck and Josh Phillips.

Drexel

Town of Drexel candidate profiles

Mayor — Danny Ritchie

Board of Aldermen (two seats) — Matt Johnson and Dennis Anthony

Glen Alpine

Town of Glen Alpine candidate profiles

Mayor — Bob Benfield

Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Michelle Lewis, Sheila Perkins and Jason Miller.

Rutherford College

Town of Rutherford College candidate profiles

Mayor — Mike Duncan

Council (three seats) — Zachary Cagle, Gregory Peck, Kress Berry, Starr-Nell Bowman, Gerald Smith and Darel Malcolm.

Hildebran

Hildebran mayoral candidate profiles

Mayor — Wendell Hildebrand, Mary Lowman and Jimmy Lynn

Hildebran town council candidate profiles

Council (three seats) — Ben Honeycutt, Jody York and Mike Smith.

Anyone with questions about this year’s election can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeff Bezos pledges $2bn to combat climate change

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert