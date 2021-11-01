Haven't voted? Tomorrow's your last chance

There are more than 57,000 registered voters in Burke County, but so far fewer than 5,000 have rocked the vote in the 2021 municipal election.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said approximately 494 voters turned out for the last day of early voting Saturday.

That brought the total number of voters in this election so far up to approximately 4,369, Mace said. State elections records on Monday showed there were 57,615 registered voters in Burke County, so about 7.58% of registered voters in the county have cast their ballot.

“It’s not the slowest we’ve ever had, but it’s not the biggest either on that type of election,” Mace said.

In the 2020 general election, 77% of Burke County voters turned up to vote, state elections records showed.

Tuesday will be the last chance residents get to vote in the municipal elections. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., and voters must go to their assigned precinct. Voters can find their assigned precinct on the North Carolina Board of Elections website at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLKup/.