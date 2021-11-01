Haven't voted? Tomorrow's your last chance

There are more than 57,000 registered voters in Burke County, but so far fewer than 5,000 have rocked the vote in the 2021 municipal election.
Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said approximately 494 voters turned out for the last day of early voting Saturday.
That brought the total number of voters in this election so far up to approximately 4,369, Mace said. State elections records on Monday showed there were 57,615 registered voters in Burke County, so about 7.58% of registered voters in the county have cast their ballot.
“It’s not the slowest we’ve ever had, but it’s not the biggest either on that type of election,” Mace said.
In the 2020 general election, 77% of Burke County voters turned up to vote, state elections records showed.
Tuesday will be the last chance residents get to vote in the municipal elections. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., and voters must go to their assigned precinct. Voters can find their assigned precinct on the North Carolina Board of Elections website at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLKup/.
Voters who have moved but haven’t changed their address since the last time they voted should go to the Burke County Board of Elections on Election Day to update their address. Its address is 2128 S. Sterling St. in Morganton.
Those mailing in absentee ballots need to make sure they are postmarked on or before Election Day. They must be received by mail no later than 5 p.m. Friday. Absentee ballots also can be dropped off at the county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. Election Day.
The following races all are up for election Tuesday:
School Board
Central District — Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims
Eastern District — Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert
Western District (two seats) — Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox, Katherine Magnotta and Robert Brown
Morganton City Council
District No. 3 — Chris Hawkins
District No. 4 — Wendy Cato
Valdese Town Council
Mayor — Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin
Ward No. 1 — Andy Thompson
Ward No. 2 — Paul Mears
Ward No. 3 — Rexanna Lowman and Mary Ethridge
Connelly Springs
Mayor — Johnny Berry and Dennis Seagle
Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Terry Childers, Carroll Turner, Jeffrey Beck and Josh Phillips.
Drexel
Mayor — Danny Ritchie
Board of Aldermen (two seats) — Matt Johnson and Dennis Anthony
Glen Alpine
Mayor — Bob Benfield
Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Michelle Lewis, Sheila Perkins and Jason Miller.
Rutherford College
Mayor — Mike Duncan
Council (three seats) — Zachary Cagle, Gregory Peck, Kress Berry, Starr-Nell Bowman, Gerald Smith and Darel Malcolm.
Hildebran
Mayor — Wendell Hildebrand, Mary Lowman and Jimmy Lynn
Council (three seats) — Ben Honeycutt, Jody York and Mike Smith.
Anyone with questions about this year’s election can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.
