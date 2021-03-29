 Skip to main content
Heavy rains cause sewer spill
  • Updated
rain on a window

About 42,000 gallons, most of it rainwater, spilled early Friday from a sewer junction box on Vine Arden Road.

 Markus Spiske, Pixabay

Recent heavy rainfall caused a sewer spill in the city of Morganton early Friday morning.

The spill began at about 1 a.m. Friday at a sewer junction box on Vine Arden Road. The overflow stopped at 3:30 a.m. About 42,000 gallons spilled into Hunting Creek, according to a release from the city.

The overflow was mostly rainwater that infiltrated into the sewer system during the heavy rain, the release said.

For information about the spill, call the Morganton Water Resources Department at 828-438-5276.

