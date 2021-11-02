Hildebrand tapped for another term as Hildebran mayor

HILDEBRAN – Incumbent Wendell Hildebrand has been re-elected to serve as the town of Hildebran mayor after the unofficial election results were announced on Tuesday night.

Results, which won’t be official until canvassing on Nov. 9, showed Hildebrand claiming 118 votes (55.66%), with Jimmy Lynn garnering 67 votes (31.60%) and Mary Lowman collecting 24 votes (11.32%).

Hildebrand told The News Herald late Tuesday that there a variety of issues he plans to address for the town of Hildebran.

“I think one of them is always everyone always talks about bringing new business into town, especially restaurants,” Hildebrand said. “So I think that should be one of the top priorities. The old school property and what we're going to do with that. Also I think beautifying the town and cleaning up a lot of areas that need attention.”

Hildebrand was thankful for those that voted for him and he is honored to be re-elected for the position.

“Well, I'm just honored and humbled that people would vote for me again,” Hildebrand said. “I just want to thank them all for showing confidence in me. I just, I really appreciate that, you know, people voting for me.”

Joining Hildebrand in town leadership will be incumbent candidates Mike Smith with 136 votes (31.12%) and Ben Honeycutt with 133 votes (30.43%), along with former council member Jody York with 124 votes (28.38%).

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

