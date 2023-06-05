The time to dream big is here as the city of Morganton starts to plan for its future.

Last month, the website for the city’s IMAGINE Morganton 2040 Comprehensive Plan launched, complete with an interactive map and a short survey for residents to share what they’d like to see happen in the future.

Beyond that, the first community meeting is set for Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Morganton City Hall. The meeting will be drop-in style, and anyone with an interest in Morganton’s future is invited to attend.

The new plan will be an update to the city’s current Mission 2030 plan, which was conceived in the late 2000s.

“I think it’s a really opportune time to be able to look at the most recent data that we have on what’s happening, the most recent trends and maybe what’s changed since that last plan to be able to put together a new vision, obviously keeping the parts that we still want and maybe reworking some of the other ideas that more fit today,” said Wendy Smith, director of development and design for the city of Morganton.

The interactive map allows users to drop pins based on areas they like, areas they don’t like and areas where they see potential.

These steps are just the first in ways the committee will provide for the public to get involved with the process, Smith said. She encouraged people to continue visiting the project’s website, https://engagekh.com/im2040, as it continues to change throughout the 14-month planning process.

The meeting coming up Wednesday evening is the first of multiple to come. Smith said the end goal for the project is to come up with at least three different scenarios for how community members would like to see the city grow in the next 15 years.

Once those scenarios are ready, they’ll be brought back to the community for more comments.

“Not everybody is going to think exactly the same way,” Smith said. “But with scenario planning, we can then test against a wider group of people which is the best of those scenarios and the different ideas that we have that really meet the most needs of the community overall.”

Smith said city leaders want community members, whether they’re residents or just people who work and play here, to give their feedback.

She said there are a variety of opportunities that will arise for the public to give input.

“We have an advisory committee that is made up of an incredibly diverse group of Morganton citizens, and we’re utilizing those individuals to interconnect with their network of people in Morganton,” Smith said.

There will be targeted stakeholder meetings for different groups and larger opportunities for everyone from all areas of the city to come together at once.

“There’s definitely a place for everyone to get plugged in and to participate in the city’s process,” Smith said. “City staff as well as our consultants at Kimley-Horn are incredibly well experienced in building community engagement, and we really want to make sure that people’s voices are heard in our processes. And if we don’t get that feedback directly from you to the city, then your voice might be missed.”

The main outcome of the plan is a comprehensive land use map, but city leaders want it to be more than just a binder left to sit on a shelf.

“One of the most important things to us at the city that we’ve requested be developed in the plan is an action plan, an implementation plan, that will include a list of actions and projects that we need to do to get to that vision,” Smith said.