Jensen wins Rutherford College mayoral campaign on write-in campaign

Jensen will take over the mayoral post from Councilman Wayne Annas, who has overseen the town council since Gary McClure was tagged with a residency issue last month and denied a spot on the ballot for re-election for mayor.

Jensen will be able to rely on his past experience as he jumps back into town government. His father, Yates Richard Jensen Sr., also held a seat on the council from the town’s incorporation in 1977 up through 2009 and later ran for mayor in 2013.

“I’m very proud of being from Rutherford College, and this is an awesome experience for me,” Jensen said. “It’s been four years since I was on the council ... and I learned a lot about local government. As far as goals and things I’d like to see done, pretty much just maintain the status quo. I’d like to see us progress. I just want to cater to the will of the people.

“There are some things we’d like to do as far as seeing the town grow. We want to welcome new families in and new businesses in. I just want to see us continue to move forward like we’ve been doing.”

Jensen said he looks forward to working with Town Manager Kenneth Geathers and his staff.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}