Jensen wins Rutherford College mayoral campaign on write-in campaign

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — A former Rutherford College councilman is poised to be the town’s mayor thanks to a successful write-in campaign.
Yates Jensen Jr. received 191 write-in votes in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results published by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. That was good for 59.87% of the vote ahead of fellow candidate Mike Duncan’s 122 ballots (38.24%) and miscellaneous write-ins.
Jensen served two terms on the town council as he was elected in 2009 and 2013, and he was the mayor pro tem for a period of time. He did not seek reelection in 2017, a decision that coincided with his being named head boys basketball and baseball coach at Draughn High School.
Jensen decided to run as a write-in in mid-September, and it worked out in his favor Tuesday.
“I’m very appreciative of the people who came out and voted for me,” Jensen said. “I’m very humbled by the support. It was a pretty tough campaign and an interesting campaign. I’m looking forward to the challenge of being the mayor. I’ve got big shoes to fill.
“I’m just very overwhelmed by the support I got. It means a lot that that many people came out, and especially with a write-in campaign, I knew it was going to be tough. But I had some good people working for me, so that’s a little validation, I guess. I think it’s going to be exciting.”
Jensen will take over the mayoral post from Councilman Wayne Annas, who has overseen the town council since Gary McClure was tagged with a residency issue last month and denied a spot on the ballot for re-election for mayor.
Jensen will be able to rely on his past experience as he jumps back into town government. His father, Yates Richard Jensen Sr., also held a seat on the council from the town’s incorporation in 1977 up through 2009 and later ran for mayor in 2013.
“I’m very proud of being from Rutherford College, and this is an awesome experience for me,” Jensen said. “It’s been four years since I was on the council ... and I learned a lot about local government. As far as goals and things I’d like to see done, pretty much just maintain the status quo. I’d like to see us progress. I just want to cater to the will of the people.
“There are some things we’d like to do as far as seeing the town grow. We want to welcome new families in and new businesses in. I just want to see us continue to move forward like we’ve been doing.”
Jensen said he looks forward to working with Town Manager Kenneth Geathers and his staff.
Jensen will be joined by Kress Berry, Starr-Nell Bowman and Zachary Cagle on the town’s council in a tight race that separated third-place candidate Cagle from fourth place Darel Malcolm by five votes.
Berry, who took home 209 votes (23.4%) said he was thankful for the support voters showed for him at the polls.
“I appreciate it,” Berry said. “I hope I can carry on the tradition of Rutherford College moving forward.”
He said he believes growing the town in a sustainable way will be the biggest issue facing the council.
“I would say, probably, just trying to grow the town and still keep the small-town atmosphere,” Berry said.
Cagle, an incumbent who was first elected on a write-in campaign in 2017, said he was happy to be back on the board.
“I look forward to it,” Cagle said. “I would just like to thank (voters) for coming out to vote because I know this year was pretty low (for voters) coming out.”
He said he expects issues with some runoff in the town’s sewer system will be one of the biggest issues facing the council, along with the greenway being constructed near town hall.
Malcolm, who lost the election by five votes according to unofficial results, said he would be conceding the race.
“I knew it was going to be tight, I didn’t know how tight,” Malcolm said. “There’s no animosity or anything with the ones that won, I’m just glad people got out and voted.”