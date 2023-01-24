Judge denies eviction of Bella Vino

A restaurant will get to stay in downtown Morganton at least a little while longer after a magistrate judge denied an eviction on the basis the city had cashed the restaurant’s rent checks.

The city of Morganton had filed a summary ejectment against Bella Vino owner Manolis “Manny” Manolakas and his LLC, Xristou Meneton Inc., earlier this month in an attempt to have him removed from the building it owns at 112 W. Union St.

City officials previously told The News Herald they didn’t want to renew Manolakas’ lease because they didn’t feel the restaurant brought in enough traffic to the downtown area. They said the city originally purchased the building to serve as a driver of economic development.

The lease allowed for an automatic renewal if all rent payments were made on time, but the city believed it had a way out of the lease since Manolakas got behind on rent and utility payments in 2020. He since has caught up on the rent and utilities. The city also said Manolakas owed past due personal property taxes from 2019 and 2020.

When the summary ejectment came up in court Tuesday, Manolakas’ attorney, Matt Rogers, argued the city had essentially voided their right to take possession of the property when they accepted late rent payments in 2020, and again when they accepted rent payments for January and February 2023.

The February rent check was sent after the city filed its motion for a summary ejectment.

Rogers used the 2022 case of Grace Ridge Gateway Terrace Durham LLC vs. Mattress Firm Inc., citing the NC Supreme Court’s decision that if landlords notify tenants they are in default but then accept rent payments after that notification is made, the landlord relinquishes their right to possession.

The magistrate judge overseeing Tuesday’s proceedings ordered the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the city can’t file another summary ejectment citing the same instances of breach of contract.

Rogers told The News Herald it’s his understanding there are no breaches that would force Manolakas to leave the building, and said Manolakas saw the city’s ejectment filing as an attempt to wrongfully force him from the building.

City Attorney Louis Vinay said the city disagreed with Tuesday’s ruling and would appeal it.