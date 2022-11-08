‘Like a dream’: Carpenter nails down clerk’s office in hefty victory

Unofficial election results show a familiar face will take the helm of the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office next month.

Republican Crystal Carpenter claimed about 72% of the vote for the seat, defeating Democrat Becky Weatherman.

Election results won’t be official until canvassing Nov. 29.

“I’m amazed,” Carpenter said. “I’m just absolutely amazed with everything. It’s just like a dream.”

Carpenter, who has been working in the clerk’s office for more than 16 years, said she expects a smooth transition into office.

“I’ll have to have some training on some things, but for the most part, I should be good,” Carpenter said.

She said the election has been an incredible journey, and thanked all of her supporters – especially her husband.

“I am just amazed and overwhelmed at the support that I’ve received throughout this whole process," she said. "The people that have come on board to help me with this has just been amazing. I just appreciate everybody so much for believing in me, and I look forward to serving everybody in Burke County.”