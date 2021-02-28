Loan for upcoming bakery on agenda

While the project name is being kept confidential, an address given for the project in a previous county commissioner’s meeting was 115 Wamsutta Mill Road. That’s the same address as furniture company Ekornes, which announced plans to expand in early November.

Capital investment for the project is expected to be about $10 million, and the expansion would create 80 new jobs, according to the city.

Burke County already has approved the economic development incentives package for the project, which is for a grant equivalent to 50% of the taxes paid on the new taxable investment for the first five years. That would put the city paying $28,500 per year for five years.

Council members also will consider approving the city’s share, $12,500, in administrative costs for a $500,000 building reuse grant the county will apply for to help cover the costs of the expansion, information from the city said. The county also will contribute $12,500 to administrative costs.

Other items on the agenda are lumped into the consent agenda, or items the council is expected to approve in one sweeping motion.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}