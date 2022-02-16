Local leaders come together for emergency management training

Local leaders spent several hours last week brushing up on their knowledge of what roles they should play in the case of emergencies.

The training was wrapped into the local emergency planning committee’s quarterly meeting, and it was funded in part through a grant from the Department of Homeland Security, said Mike Willis, Burke County’s emergency management director.

More than 40 elected officials and local government employees from around the county turned up for the training, Willis said.

One of those was Johnnie Carswell, vice-chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners. He said the training gave local officials a chance to learn what they need to do to keep things running smoothly.

“You learn what your position is,” Carswell said. “You have to learn who’s in charge, that’s the main thing … sometimes, we kind of want to get in the middle of things when we should be standing back and waiting for somebody to tell us what we should do.”

Carswell and Valdese Mayor Charlie Watts said the training gave leaders a chance to learn what resources are available to them in emergencies and how they can access those resources.