Local leaders come together for emergency management training

Local leaders spent several hours last week brushing up on their knowledge of what roles they should play in the case of emergencies.
The training was wrapped into the local emergency planning committee’s quarterly meeting, and it was funded in part through a grant from the Department of Homeland Security, said Mike Willis, Burke County’s emergency management director.
More than 40 elected officials and local government employees from around the county turned up for the training, Willis said.
One of those was Johnnie Carswell, vice-chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners. He said the training gave local officials a chance to learn what they need to do to keep things running smoothly.
“You learn what your position is,” Carswell said. “You have to learn who’s in charge, that’s the main thing … sometimes, we kind of want to get in the middle of things when we should be standing back and waiting for somebody to tell us what we should do.”
Carswell and Valdese Mayor Charlie Watts said the training gave leaders a chance to learn what resources are available to them in emergencies and how they can access those resources.
“It’s important that we know what role we play during those large emergency incidents that take place,” Watts said. “We needed to learn where our place was at, what our responsibilities were, and we needed to learn also the resources that are available to us from the county, the state and federal government when it comes to large emergencies.”
Watts, who has worked in the fire service for 47 years and previously worked as the chief of Valdese Fire Department, said the training was a good refresher for him.
“It’s been hammered in me for years, so I pretty well knew what we were talking about, but there were things I had forgotten about and new things that we needed to know,” he said.
The training tied in with the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners’ presidential initiative for the year, titled “100 Counties Prepared,” said Carswell, who also serves as first vice chair of the association.
Carswell said the current NCACC president, Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams, had been through a couple hurricanes and disasters that drew his attention to the need for local leaders to become more aware of their roles in disasters.
“What he learned [from his experience] is that county commissioners, sometimes we get in the way because we’re asking a lot of questions and we’re probably asking the wrong questions because you’ve just never been involved,” Carswell said. “When the first hurricane comes through, you’ve never been involved with emergency management, you don’t know what to say or do.”
Williams joined the local training session by video call, Willis said.
“Mike Willis did an excellent jobs bringing in the district folks to kind of go over everything that emergency management does in a situation like that,” Carswell said. “Most municipalities may have never even known that there were so many people involved in an episode like this … It was … eye-opening to see how many people are involved and what happens when emergencies are declared by the governor and then when we have a state of emergency that’s declared by the chairman of the board.”
Willis said his office plans to make this a regular training that will be held on a cycle of about every two years so newly elected officials can learn the ins and outs of emergency management.
“It’s important that they know their role that they play during emergencies and during planning for emergencies,” Willis said. “Just going over their roles and responsibilities, and to kind of help understand that I think they need an overall perspective of emergency management in the state, how it works and that type of thing.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.