Locals react to Supreme Court’s decision

The decision handed down Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and return abortion access to the states’ hands brought mixed feelings from some Burke County residents.

The News Herald asked several people around downtown Morganton their opinions on the decision Friday, and received a mix of responses across the spectrum on the polarizing issue.

Here are some of those responses.

Braydon Curry

I think it’s dumb … Well, first of all, it’s not their place, literally, at all, and everyone, I can guarantee, that voted yes will be dead in 10 years and it won’t matter. It just really pisses me off. I’m thinking about how this is gonna affect everyone moving forward.

Kaye BowmanA baby’s a baby from the very beginning.

Joyce Nelson(Finishing Bowman’s statement) And if you abort the baby, no matter what stage, you’re aborting a person, a child. You’re killing.

Elizabeth Walker

That is a deeply personal issue, and you shouldn’t dictate to a person what they can do with their body regardless of how you feel about it and what personal choice you would make. I think when we take away people’s choice, we are reducing freedom in this country and we’re moving toward a more fascist type of society and that bothers me deeply.

Autumn Leder

It’s really up to the states now. That’s what the whole bill was about. I think that will be good. It’s not going to totally dismiss all of the abortions, but it’s not gonna say you can do it, so it’s up to the states, so that’s good.

Katie Carter“I’m just really upset right now, especially since I have two young girls.”

There were several residents who spoke privately to the newspaper about their opinion on the topic, but did not wish to be quoted. Their opinions varied across the spectrum.

