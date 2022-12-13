Long View Town Council appoints new manager

LONG VIEW — After months of searching, the Long View Town Council has tapped a Maiden town councilman to be its next manager. Danny Hipps will take the helm as Long View’s next manager starting Dec. 31. The council voted to appoint Hipps at its Monday night meeting.

Hipps’ term on the Maiden Town council expires in 2025, according to its website.

A release from Long View says the town had applicants from as far as New Hampshire and New Jersey for the position, but Hipps was selected for his strong experience and qualifications. He is replacing retiring town manager David Draughn, who has worked for the town since 2003 and has been town manager since 2016. Draughn will step down Dec. 30, according to a previous article in The News Herald.

Hipps brings more than 25 years of experience in local government including time as a department head and member of the Maiden Town Council, the release said. His department experience includes many years in recreation and the fire service. His experience also includes serving as an implementation section manager for Duke Energy at the McGuire Nuclear Plant, where he manages a budget portfolio exceeding $56 million and dozens of employees, according to the release.

“I feel honored and humbled to serve the citizens of Long View,” Hipps said in the release. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with our elected officials, staff, residents, and local businesses to build local and regional relationships that promote and maximize the potential of Long View. Long View has a proud and storied history and I look forward to seeing the new and exciting chapters being written.”

Hipps earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University, majoring in history, economics and education. He also completed the Municipal and County Administration course at the School of Government, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the release said.

“Mr. Hipps has a strong record of experience with local government and project management,” Long View Mayor Marla Thompson said in the release. “He demonstrates excellent leadership qualities and we believe he will be a great fit for Long View.”

The release said some of Hipps’ highlights and accomplishments include:

More than a decade of experience as a local government department head at the town of Maiden as the recreation director. During his time as the recreation director, parks were expanded, and the town experienced a 40% growth in participation in adult and youth sports programs.

Served six years as a member of the Maiden Town Council.

More than 30 years as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Maiden, including 10 years as the fire chief.

Directly worked to move the Maiden Fire Department from a volunteer to paid firefighter operation.

Participated in economic development projects totaling $7 billion and 2,500 jobs.

Guided the development of a new police department headquarters in Maiden.

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments assisted the town with its search for a new manager. WPCOG is a regional planning, service and economic development agency that is owned by and serves the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties, according to the release.