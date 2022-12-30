Longtime employees retire in 2022

In the final installment of The News Herald’s series on retirees from 2022, the newspaper is taking a look back on several longtime employees who dedicated years to serving residents of the county.

County Tax Administrator Danny Isenhour

Another career that spanned almost 30 years came to an end in March was that of county tax administrator Danny Isenhour.

Isenhour got a taste of working in the Burke County Tax Office in 1990, but ended up leaving the office because of a reduction in the county workforce. He returned about two years later, taking a position as an appraiser. Eight years later, though, he was appointed as tax administrator for the county, watching technology evolve over the next couple of decades.

An avid cyclist, Isenhour told The News Herald in March he planned to get some more time in on his bike, do some hiking and kick back and relax.

“When I look back on it, it’s been a great journey,” Isenhour said. “It’s not always been easy, but it’s just been great.”

County Manager Bryan Steen

While Bryan Steen may have only worked in Burke County since 2010, his time in public service stretched across 42 years.

He first came to Burke County after announcing he would step down from serving as the county manager in Stokes County in 2010. He originally planned to go into federal service, but it was Commissioner Wayne Abele and the late Redmond Dill, then county attorney, who convinced him to come to Burke County, according to a previous News Herald article.

Under his direction, there have been two new EMS bases and a new jail built, renovations made to the courthouse and to the Valdese library, 20 miles of trails created for the Fonta Flora State Trail and animal services created and put under the direction of the county manager, the previous News Herald article.

Steen, who said he’s only taken six real vacations in his life, plans to catch up on a few missed naps and head some place warm for a vacation.

“You know that theory that life is two periods of play separated by 40 years work,” Steen previously told The News Herald. “I’m starting the second play period.”

Longtime educator David Burleson

It’s hard to find a longtime Burke County resident who hasn’t known David Burleson at some point in their life.

The teacher and principal turned superintendent and school director has spent more than three decades helping shape tomorrow’s leaders, but he will officially retire from his current role as school director at New Dimensions Charter School on Saturday.

Burleson said he plans to dedicate his retirement to focus on his family. He previously told The News Herald it’s the people he remembers most fondly looking back on his career in education.

“I remember walking down the street and a young lady came up to me and said, ‘Dr. Burleson I want to thank you for keeping me in school, you’re the reason I graduated,’” Burleson told the newspaper. “That means probably more to me than anything else.”

EMS Capt. Brad Browning

Brad Browning has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to helping people through some of the worst days of their lives while he was working for EMS.

From delivering babies to swift water rescues, Browning has had a taste of just about everything while he’s climbed his way through the ranks with Burke County EMS.

He’s not one to talk about himself, but Browning was more than happy to brag on his coworkers.

“The best resource that we have, the thing that I’m the most proud of, are the people that work here,” Browning said of working at Burke County EMS. “And to be just a small part of that group of people is certainly my pleasure.”

You’ll be able to read more about Browning’s EMS career in Sunday’s edition of The News Herald.