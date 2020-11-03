 Skip to main content
Madison Cawthorn wins western NC US House race
Madison Cawthorn wins western NC US House race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican Madison Cawthorn has been elected to represent a western North Carolina U.S. House district.

The rising GOP star's win in the 11th Congressional District allows him to fill a vacant seat previously held by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who left to serve as President Donald Trump's chief of staff. Cawthorn defeated Democrat and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Moe Davis.

The 25-year-old Cawthorn will be one of the youngest people to ever serve in the U.S. Congress. He first drew attention after defeating Trump's preferred candidate in an upset in the June GOP primary runoff.

Cawthorn, who was left partially paralyzed from a car accident, delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in August during which he stood up from his wheelchair with the help of a walker.

