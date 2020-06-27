Main Street director named inaugural winner of national award

Sharon Jablonski didn’t know what to expect when she was asked to step up to the podium in the Morganton City Council Chambers after a meeting Thursday morning.

Whatever she expected, it couldn’t have compared to finding out she was the inaugural winner of a new, national award for her role as the city’s Main Street director.

Jablonski was told during a Zoom call that she had been nominated for the Mary Means Leadership Award from Main Street America.

“I am shellshocked,” Jablonski said.

The award was supposed to be announced at the Main Street America’s May conference in Dallas, but the conference had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary Means was the founder of Main Street America, said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the organization. Means was a member of the award's selection committee.

“Mary is somebody who had just extraordinary vision and extraordinary tenacity, and so in awarding this honor, we really looked for somebody who embodied those characteristics,” Frey said. “We reviewed dozens of applications and you, you really stood out in the pack as embodying the real spirit of the Mary Means Leadership Award.”

She said the selection was impressed by many of Jablonski’s accomplishments over her nearly 30 years working as the city’s Main Street director, including the way she has worked with the community to transform downtown Morganton.

“I think the thing that really stood out was the way that you have just built extraordinary relationships and extraordinary public-private partnerships which has translated into such fantastic (inaudible),” Frey said. “Main Street needs leaders like you to carry on the tradition.”