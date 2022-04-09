Man with illegal campground threatens city with legal action

A man who invited a group of homeless people to stay in his backyard has promised the city of Morganton a battle in court if code enforcement action continues.

Joseph and Victoria Bateman were notified by a letter from city staff in March that they were in violation of the city’s ordinances on campgrounds and owning fowl in city limits.

That notice said the Batemans’ property on Dogwood Drive, which is zoned in the light intensity district, did not allow for campgrounds like the one multiple people experiencing homelessness are living in behind the home. Even if the property’s zoning district allowed for campgrounds, the notice said their property would not be able to meet other requirements laid out by the zoning ordinance.

One of those requirements included a lot size minimum of 5 acres, according to the city’s zoning ordinance. The two lots the Batemans own on Dogwood Drive add up to about 2.37 acres, according to land records.

The notice also told the Batemans they had more chickens than allowed by city ordinance.

The notice of violation informed the Batemans they had until March 27 to correct the violations before they could face fines, liens or other assessments. The Batemans have until April 14 to appeal the notice to the board of adjustments, City Attorney Louis Vinay told The News Herald.

When The News Herald spoke to the Batemans about the notice in March, they said they had no intention of getting in compliance with the zoning ordinance.

Joseph Bateman reaffirmed those intentions during public comments at Monday’s Morganton City Council meeting.

He said he sent the city a cease and desist order after receiving the notice of violation.

“The city responded promptly with a letter stating that they felt they were in the right,” Joseph Bateman said.

He said he feels the city is not, and claimed no law gives the city the right to govern what he can do with his own property. He asked the council to provide proof of a signed contract giving the city the right to govern over him.

“There is no law that allows any corporation to govern over an individual,” he said. “None. None in this land.”

More light was shed on that belief later in the city council meeting when Joseph Bateman spoke during a public hearing about a rezoning request on North Green Street.

“This is kind of an educational moment, I think we all need to kind of understand here,” he said. “The city of Morganton is a corporation, it is not a government. What state law gives the city of Morganton, the corporation of Morganton, the jurisdiction to govern over this land?”

Vinay told him at the meeting North Carolina General Statutes, specifically N.C.G.S. 160D, provide provisions for cities and other local governments to, among other things, enact a code of ordinances.

Joseph Bateman insisted the city is not a government but instead a corporation, despite Vinay informing him the city is a governing body recognized by the state.

“Mr. Bateman, Morganton is a city chartered by the state of North Carolina like every other municipality in the state,” Vinay said. “It is a municipal corporation, it is a government body subordinate to the state of North Carolina.”

If the city, which is a government entity, decides to take further code enforcement action, the Batemans could face hundreds of dollars in civil penalties.

Once someone is warned they are in violation, they have 10 days to get in compliance. After 10 days has passed, the person can be fined $50 for the first offense.

Vinay told The News Herald the person has three days after the first citation with a fine to get in compliance. If they do not, they are cited and fined again – this time for $100.

If another three days passes without the person getting in compliance, the next citation and each subsequent citation will be $200.

Joseph Bateman asked the city to produce a signed contract showing he consented to the city, which he believes is a corporation instead of a government, governing his property.

“If you guys fail to produce that then I will seek legal action but I’ll be self-representing,” he said. “I’m hoping we can work this out amongst ourselves here and you guys choose to do the right thing. That’s my hopes and prayers, but I’m ready and willing to take it a step further if we need to.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

