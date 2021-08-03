Mayor, council urge vaccines at meeting

City Manager Sally Sandy said either city crews would provide traffic control during the project or the scope of the project would be changed so that traffic control wasn’t needed.

An unexpected expense for the city came in the form of a new dehumidification system at the city’s aquatics center.

The old system has had part failures and is just about at the end of its life at 20 years old, information from the city said.

The only equipment that would be readily available to replace the old system is a Seresco dehumidification unit. It includes a pool water heater, controls, outside air duct collar, condenser, coils and other items necessary for its function, the city said, and is only available locally through Morris Mechanical Inc. of Dallas.

Rob Winkler, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, said without the dehumidification system, the humidity would start to damage the city’s facility,

The new system will cost the city $145,127.92, based on a contract council approved. City staff are seeking grant funding for the purchase.