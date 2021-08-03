Mayor, council urge vaccines at meeting

Mayor Ronnie Thompson took a few minutes at the start of Monday night’s city council meeting to urge residents to get vaccinated.
Thompson, who battled COVID-19 about a year ago and was vaccinated against the virus earlier this year, cited an increase in cases of the virus because of the delta variant which is more easily spread than the original virus.
“The COVID outbreaks are mainly affecting unvaccinated people and over 90% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated,” Thompson said. “The best tool we have against this virus is the vaccine. Along with the rest of city council, I encourage everyone to talk to their doctor about getting vaccinated. Do it for you and for others.”
Downtown dollars
While COVID-19 did manage to dampen the mood for much of the 2020-21 fiscal year, council members heard some good news about how downtown Morganton’s economy faired.
Abby Nelson, the city’s main street manager, gave council members a presentation about different economic statistics from the city’s central business district.
More than $10 million was invested by property sales, private improvements and new construction. Nelson said $6,762,365 of that came from private investments, and $3,263,171 from public investments.
During the fiscal year, the downtown community saw four businesses close, taking with them 11 full-time jobs and three part-time jobs, Nelson said.
But 11 businesses opened during the pandemic, bringing 17 full-time jobs and nine part-time jobs, for a net gain of seven new businesses, six full-time jobs and six part-time jobs, she said.
The city was able to hold 86 public events ranging anywhere from art crawls to the reverse Christmas parade, and saw 831 hours of volunteer time, Nelson said. The state of North Carolina values volunteer time at $25.98 per hour, so that comes out to more than $21,000 worth of volunteer time.
“[I] wanted to show you how much downtown means to our community, and that Main Street matters,” Nelson said. “I’m just very proud of the community that we are in and the people that help make it better every day.”
Eco-friendly energy
Brooks Kirby, the city’s electric director, gave council members an update on the city’s carbon dioxide emissions related to the department.
The city’s department, a member of the North Carolina Municipal Power Authority, gets 89.03% of its energy through nuclear energy, Kirby said. Another 10.96% of the power is from hydro-electric. Neither of those sources produce carbon dioxide emissions.
Only .01% of the city’s power is from gas, and Kirby said those are only used during power outages. That produces 13 tons of carbon dioxide per year, he said.
For the NCMPA as a whole, nuclear power sources supply 97.19% of the energy used, hydro-electric supplies 2.43% of the energy used and gas accounts for .37% of the energy used.
Morganton creates .0001 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per kilowatt-hour of energy used, Kirby said. Meanwhile, the NCMPA as a whole generates .0035 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per kilowatt-hour of energy used, and Duke Energy (Carolinas and Progress) creates .5635 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per kilowatt-hour of energy used.
“With many of our city residents concerned about pollution, and several of our largest industrial businesses owned by overseas corporations and their requirements to operate as environmentally friendly entities, Morganton continues to provide nearly clean power pollution free to all of our customers,” Kirby said.
Other business
Council members had a fairly light agenda Monday night, with only a few items up for decision.
Morganton Public Safety’s Station 2 on Carbon City Road is looking to get some paving done at the station.
A contract was awarded to Fox Built Construction for up to $149,425 for the project. That was within the original $165,000 budget the city had, but the contract does not include traffic control for the project.
City Manager Sally Sandy said either city crews would provide traffic control during the project or the scope of the project would be changed so that traffic control wasn’t needed.
An unexpected expense for the city came in the form of a new dehumidification system at the city’s aquatics center.
The old system has had part failures and is just about at the end of its life at 20 years old, information from the city said.
The only equipment that would be readily available to replace the old system is a Seresco dehumidification unit. It includes a pool water heater, controls, outside air duct collar, condenser, coils and other items necessary for its function, the city said, and is only available locally through Morris Mechanical Inc. of Dallas.
Rob Winkler, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, said without the dehumidification system, the humidity would start to damage the city’s facility,
The new system will cost the city $145,127.92, based on a contract council approved. City staff are seeking grant funding for the purchase.
The Morganton Recreation Foundation will be fronting the cost for now under the agreement that the city will pay them back with any grant funding received. If the city isn’t successful in securing grant funding for the dehumidification system, Sandy said they will add the debt to their pay-back amount with the foundation and pay them back like normal.
Council members also voted to amend an existing contract for access road construction at the Burke Business Park.
A contract was awarded June 21 to Mountain Crest LLC to build an access road at the business park, but now that land has been cleared, ravines have been discovered on the property that will complicate construction of the access road.
Four locations on the property will need pipe installed and additional site work to create the access road. Crews from the city’s public works department will handle two of the locations, but the contractor will need to handle the other two locations.
Council members increased the contract for the project by $50,700. Of that, $45,700 will be supplied by some leftover money in the electric fund, and $5,000 will come from the contingency budgeted into the original contract.
Other business approved by the council was:
- A contract worth $179,044.80 with Asplundh Tree Expert for the city’s annual tree trimming project
- Three sets of minutes from June council meetings, including minutes from the June 7 regular meeting, a closed session held June 7 and a special budget meeting held June 21
- An Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan that outlines how the city will convert city facilities, parks and public spaces to comply with ADA
Two closed sessions — one to discuss an economic development project and another to discuss personnel matters — capped off the meeting, but council members took no action after the sessions.
The next council meeting will be held Sept. 13 at city hall.
