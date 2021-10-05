Morganton a step closer to mountain biking, hiking trail

Morganton got one step closer to another eco-tourism spot at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The council voted to enter a memorandum of agreement between the city, Foothills Land Conservancy and Overmountain Cycles to construct a 4-mile-long mountain biking trail at Catawba Meadows Park.

NC Trails awarded the conservancy a $100,000 grant to develop the trail, which will see input from Overmountain Cycles on the design of the trail and its maintenance.

Michael Lowther, owner of Overmountain Cycles, told the council he was excited for the trail and that it was something he had wanted to see come to Morganton for a while.

“The Burke Bearcats, it’s our county-wide middle school, high school mountain bike team, it started a couple years ago, it’s been growing pretty consistently, and this would be the home base for those guys to come and ride and practice and gain skills, all the way from sixth grade all the way up to 12th grade,” Lowther said.

He also said he’d like to see the trail bring in races with competitors from all over North Carolina and other states.