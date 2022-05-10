Morganton celebrates opening of renovated square

A couple severe thunderstorm warnings and clouds couldn’t keep the spirit down Friday at the ribbon-cutting for the old courthouse square.

City officials and private partners gathered on the square in downtown Morganton to celebrate the completed renovations, which included the construction of a new stage downtown.

Sharon Jablonksi, director of the city’s department of cultural and creative development, thanked everyone who had a hand in the square’s development, from elected officials and city staff to private donors and partners who worked there.

She also explained the artwork on the stage and around the square.

One of the most prominent exhibits is Interweave, the backdrop for the stage. It features a wall made of locally sourced materials to create a mountainous backdrop.

“During my initial visits to Morganton I was struck by the natural beauty of the region and knew instantly it was going to play a part in the overall aesthetic of Interweave,” said artist Miki Iwasaki. “The color palette of the steel reflects the Blue Ridge Mountains mixed with the gentle undulation of the interspersed wood. The effect of this combination of materials is intended to invite people to engage with the work.

“The sun and shadows the artwork creates means you can experience it from multiple perspectives – from the street level as a pedestrian, to an event-goer enjoying a performance at the amphitheater, or up close seated on one of the six rotating artworks – every time you visit Interweave, you have a unique experience of it.”

Michael Burley, who works in the city’s department of development and design as a project manager, also has some of his art work displayed on the square.

In the shadow of the courthouse where the sidewalks meet, Burley’s design for the Morganton community mandala stands out against the beige concrete.

Burley designed the mandala for the city in 2019 when Tibetan monks visited Morganton and spent a week designing a sand mandala at CoMMA.

Drawing on more of Morganton’s history are jailhouse doors, which sit beside the stage toward the intersection of East Meeting and South Green streets.

Relics from the old jailhouse that used to sit where the stage has been constructed, they now serve as a brightly colored art pieces that reflect some of the square's past.

“The city and its citizens have made a $3 million investment in the center of town,” Jablonski said. “Main Street data proves year after year that any public investment we’ll then see doubled in private investment. I know what’s in the planning stages of various downtown properties, and that private investment will exceed the public investment by 3:1.

“I would say that we made a wise expenditure of our public funds. I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished.”

Keith Suttles, chairman of the city’s Main Street committee, said the project wasn’t an easy one. But despite some contention at public meetings and various delays, the day finally came Friday to celebrate its completion.

“I hope as people enjoy this venue and come out and do things out here, they will look at the city of Morganton and say, ‘Gosh, this is a city that values its past, cherishes today and has a vision for the future,’” Suttles said. “Because two years ago, this was just a vision … here we are today. It’s done. It’s complete.”

Cheryl Gratton, who moved to Morganton from a larger city several years ago, said she liked that the square’s redesign made the downtown area feel like an inviting one to explore, even in the evening.

“This is much classier. It’s classy … we haven’t ever lived in a town this small before, so this, for us, just adds to the beauty of being in a small town where people can gather that know each other … It just keeps getting better and better in Morganton.”

Renee Carswell, clerk for the city of Morganton, said she also hoped people would come out and enjoy the square.

“I think it’s impressive, it’s amazing,” Carswell said. “What I love about it is you’ve got the modern, and then you have all of the history that’s been preserved as a part of it, so it’s just a great mix of everything.”

Leslie McKesson also liked the renovations on the square.

“I think it’s beautiful,” McKesson said. “I think the improvements that have been made are lovely and there are more to be made.”

Redesigning the square has been on the agenda for the city since at least the late 1990s when it first made it in to the downtown masterplan.

“It’s been a real long time coming,” said City Manager Sally Sandy. “It’s over-the-top beautiful. I could not be more pleased. I could not be more proud of all the city folks, our private partners. This speaks to what our community does.”

She encouraged residents to take advantage of all the square has to offer.

“We’ve got the whole summer planned of fun, and a long time after that,” Sandy said. “I hope people will want to come to the square. It is theirs, we have just made it more welcoming, we hope, and we want everyone to enjoy it.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.