Morganton City Council candidate profiles

The following are unedited responses to questionnaires The News Herald sent to candidates for the Morganton City Council. They are listed in the order returned.
Chris Hawkins
Candidate for: Morganton City Council District 4
Age: 57
Profession/Work History: Senior Vice President with the State Employees’ Credit Union – employed 33+ years with SECU
Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Family: Wife Lori, and two daughters, Gracie and Claire.
Community Involvement: I currently serve on the Finance committee for Morganton City Council and previously served on the Streets and Utilities committees. I represent Morganton City Council on the Burke Development, Inc. board. I represent the State Employees’ Credit Union as an affiliate member of the Burke County Board of Realtors. I am a member of the North Carolina West District Board of Administration. I have taught Sunday School for 29 years and served on the Local Board of Administration for the past 26 years at Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
Please respond to the following questions in 250 words or less.
What do you think are the biggest issues facing the city of Morganton, and how do you hope to address them as a council member? Adequate housing in all price ranges is an ongoing challenge. City Council recently approved guidelines for single-family housing stimulus program. This program will make funds available for water, sewer, and street construction. We also need to address our aging sewer and stormwater infrastructure. We will continue looking for grants and other ways to fund updates to these systems. Recruiting and maintaining a skilled workforce in public service has also been a big challenge. Being competitive in our salaries and keeping our current workforce while being able to recruit, is crucial in maintaining excellent public service.
What industries or new businesses would you like to see come to the city during the next four years? I would like to see more entrepreneurial IT businesses. Our investment in COMPAS and high-speed internet connectivity, makes our city very attractive to those wanting to open businesses in Morganton. The purchase of a new Cable Modem Termination System for COMPAS at our most recent city council meeting will quadruple internet speeds. We also still have many skilled manufacturing workers in Morganton so advanced manufacturing jobs would be well received in our area.
The city of Morganton and all of Burke County is experiencing a housing crisis. What would you like to see the city do to attract more housing opportunities for its populous? The recently approved single-family housing stimulus program is a step in addressing this issue. We have been, and will continue, looking at our zoning and ways to increase housing density while still maintaining green spaces. We need to make sure we are doing all we can to be housing development friendly. We will continue collaborating with Burke Development, Inc. and Burke County, in addition to looking at more public and private partnerships, to attract more housing opportunities in Morganton.
Wendy Cato
Candidate for: Morganton City Council District 4
Age: 71
Profession/Work History: Owner, Make Mine Country; City of Morganton Main Street; Burke County United Way; Realtor, Real Living Carolina Property
Education: Associate Degree
Family: 4 children, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren
Community Involvement: Board Chair, The Enola Group; Burke Wellness Initiative; BSAN
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
What do you think are the biggest issues facing the city of Morganton, and how do you hope to address them as a council member?
a. Housing: Adequate, affordable (rental, owned) at all income levels. I will address this issue with question 3.
b. Aging Infrastructure: As with most cities, aging infrastructure is beginning to become an issue. For the past 5 years we have been updating our waste water facilities. As projects have developed the water/sewer pipes have been replaced to accommodate the requirements. Continued plans, as funding is available, are to replace aging pipes along corridors that are suitable for expansion. Replacing and adding infrastructure is a continual process that staff and council will support.
c. Workforce: Morganton is a community sought after by business, tourism, investors and retirement. However, it is also a community whose labor force is small and does not have the skill sets for various employment opportunities. Technological knowledge, language barrier, trade skills and COVID have created numerous barriers for employers. Bringing in employees with these skills has been impeded by the lack of adequate housing. The city staff and members of the council continue to work with industry, BDI, Inc., WPCC and industries in finding solutions to these hurdles.
What industries or new businesses would you like to see come to the city during the next four years?
a. Small entrepreneurial businesses: Morganton is very fortunate to have attracted young, ambitious and business savvy entrepreneurs. These businesses have woven an eclectic mixture of retail, service, eco tourism and small industrial economic patterns that make our city unique. The city, through a variety of grants and loans have been able to assist these community investors when approached. The staff, in all departments, are available to assist them with plans and or services.
b. Trade businesses: The city and the building trade needs licensed plumbers, electricians, carpenters. Tilers, painters, pavers, masons…are all in short supply. Working along side WPCC and the Board of Education, more emphasis has been put on vocational education but it will be several years before the gap is filled.
c. Technological: The city has invested and continues investing in our internet system. We are now primed to recruit tech companies…small tech hubs that can be the beginning of future investors to our city.
The city of Morganton and all of Burke County is experiencing a housing crisis. What would you like to see the city do to attract more housing opportunities for its populous?
a. Development Initiative: The council just recently passed an infrastructure grant/loan initiative that would assist housing investors with the cost of water/sewer infrastructure and road assistance.
b. The staff and council continues to encourage developers to meet with the Development and Design staff to ensure smooth transitions with their project and potential cosat savings.
c. Staff and council will continue to work with BDI, Inc and their housing recruiters in locating properties that meet their needs, provide information that assists in their planning.