Morganton City Council candidate profiles

Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

Do you currently owe back property taxes? No

Please respond to the following questions in 250 words or less. Responses will not be edited but will be cut if they exceed the response length. Candidates also need to submit the head shot they want included with the profiles.

What do you think are the biggest issues facing the city of Morganton, and how do you hope to address them as a council member? Adequate housing in all price ranges is an ongoing challenge. City Council recently approved guidelines for single-family housing stimulus program. This program will make funds available for water, sewer, and street construction. We also need to address our aging sewer and stormwater infrastructure. We will continue looking for grants and other ways to fund updates to these systems. Recruiting and maintaining a skilled workforce in public service has also been a big challenge. Being competitive in our salaries and keeping our current workforce while being able to recruit, is crucial in maintaining excellent public service.