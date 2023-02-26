The city of Morganton electric department has announced that starting Monday, it will be conducting residential and commercial digital surveys as part of a long-term planning study.

The purpose of the survey is to measure opinions of residents and business owners regarding the electric service received from the city of Morganton, as well as communication preferences and perceptions of new strategic initiatives.

“We sincerely value our customers and want to ensure their feedback and preferences are factored into our long-term planning," said Brooks Kirby, director of the electric department. "This survey will be vital in helping us understand customer concerns and priorities and will help guide us in making decisions that best reflect the goals and needs of our customers.”

The survey itself will be conducted by Maru Group, a professional market research firm. From Monday through April 7, customers will be able to complete the survey digitally. Participating in this survey should only take 15 minutes.

To complete the survey digitally, use your smartphone's camera to scan the QR code that will be sent in your next utility bill. You will also be able to access the digital survey via the city's website or social media when it becomes available. The city thanks its customers for their cooperation and hope they will take part in this important survey.

As required by the Code of Ethics of the National Council on Public Polls and the United States Privacy Act of 1974, Maru Inc. maintains the anonymity of respondents to surveys the firm conducts. No information will be released that might, in any way, reveal the identity of the respondent to this survey for the city of Morganton Electric Department.