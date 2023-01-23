Morganton gets grant for co-working facility

Remote workers who live near the city of Morganton soon will have a new place to gather.

The city of Morganton received a $10,000 grant from ElectriCities to help with renovating a building on South Sterling Street to convert it to a co-working space, according to a press release from the power provider. The building appears to be the old Freeman Salvage Merchandise at 408 S. Sterling St. in Morganton.

ElectriCities said in its release that renovations on the building already are underway, and the grant would be used to up-fit the conference room.

Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy said in a news release the space will give remote workers and smaller companies with a few employees access to a downtown office space with shared facilities, services and tools.

The space has been inspired by Spark Plaza, a co-working facility in Johnson City, Tennessee, according to Jonelle Sigmon, public information officer for the city of Morganton.

“We started this project two years ago when we were going through an IT feasibility study,” said Assistant City Manager Sonja Marston. “Our consultant told us about Spark Plaza in Johnson City, so we traveled there to take a tour and to meet with the owner. We are extremely excited about this new, innovative opportunity for Morganton and can’t wait to see it come to life.”

According to Spark Plaza’s website, patrons can choose to rent individual desks or private offices, and a conference room is available at an hourly rate. They offer monthly memberships for the desks and offices, along with daily and weekly rates for them.

Stephanie Penley, who works for the facility, said they’re a little different from some of the larger co-working facilities available around the country.

“We are very community minded, both internally and externally, we’re in downtown so our downtown community and our community at large, too,” Penley said. “We really want to draw folks into our community within our walls, but also drawing the larger community in by having events and things like that. Just kind of being a resource for people, the hub, and just connecting with one another.”

Penley said they host connecting events throughout the month.

The city of Morganton wasn’t the only city to get a grant through ElectriCities. Gastonia, Washington and Laurinburg all received $10,000 grants to help revitalize their downtowns.

“Study after study has shown that a thriving downtown is key to a thriving community,” said Carl Rees, manager of economic and community development for ElectriCities. “Helping fund these high-impact projects injects needed energy into our members’ downtown areas, sparking growth and ultimately improving the quality of life in these public power communities.”

A timeline for the project in Morganton is not yet available.