Morganton launches stimulus program to attract housing

Developers may want to set their sights on Morganton after a single-family housing stimulus program was approved by the city council Monday night.
Information from the city said building permits have been issued for 266 multi-family units and 70 single-family units since January 2019, but the downtown masterplan indicated 1,100 housing units within a 10-minute walk of downtown could be supported.
“We need housing of all sorts here,” said City Manager Sally Sandy at the Sept. 13 meeting. “It does, however, look like we’re going to need to do some stimulus to spur single-family housing development.”
City staff took a look back at a single-family housing stimulus package first approved in the 1993-94 fiscal year that led to the development of at least five new subdivisions and 107 single-family lots, Sandy said.
“When you’ve been here for a while, and I have, you get ideas and then you look back at things that we did 20 or 25 years ago and you figure out that they were pretty good ideas then and that we accomplished something and if you tweak those and dust them off and apply them to today, then we’ve got some good information,” Sandy said.
The plan council approved starting the program with $620,000, and each lot will be eligible for up to $2,500 per lot for water development and $2,500 per lot for sewer development. The city will support up to 30 lots within a project. Developers will not be able to have all of the water and sewer development funded by the city.
Up to $40,000 will be provided to help with street development, and the amount funded will be no more than half the total cost of road development within the housing project.
The city already had $125,000 allocated in the water and sewer funds available for this program, and remaining funds were taken from savings for those programs. Fund balance was used to provide dollars for the street development.
Developments have to be in city limits to qualify for the package, or be voluntarily annexed into the city. No funds will be provided to developers until construction begins. Funds would be distributed as a five year deferred loan, with 50% of the loan to be paid either when the lot or unit is sold, or at the end of the five years. The remaining 50% would be forgiven.
No funding will be provided to the developer until a contract for infrastructure work with a full cost estimate is provided to the city. City council must approve a development agreement between the city and the developer, and a public hearing will be held before that is done.
If work is started and not completed, the grant is forfeited and the developer must pay 100% of the funds the city provided.
Mollholland Estates to expand
There might be some housing relief coming with the development of 31 lots, 11 of which will be in Morganton city limits and the remaining 20 in the city’s extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction.
The development, Mollholland Estates Phase II off Bethel Road near Stonebridge Drive, is across and down the street from Bethel Park.
The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended that, for Phase II of the development, a sidewalk be extended up Bethel Road to Stonebridge Drive so that residents of the subdivision will have easier access to the park.
Larry Mull, whose family owns and operates Mull Inc, the developer of the subdivision, requested that the council forego the sidewalk requirement because the company owns another plot of land that sits along Bethel Road near Stonebridge Drive that may later be developed as part of the subdivision.
He said they didn’t want to lay the sidewalk then have to completely redo it when the other land is developed.
The Planning and Zoning Commission also recommended development of a public green space within the subdivision. The city’s subdivision ordinance requires either a public open space be developed or a payment-in-lieu be paid.
Mull said that Phase II of the subdivision would include a green space, but it would be private and for use by residents of the subdivision only, and said that Mull Inc. wanted to make the payment-in-lieu instead.
City council members approved a preliminary plat for the development of Mollholland Estates Phase II with the condition that the developer can make a payment-in-lieu of dedicating required public green space within the subdivision. A sidewalk will be placed in front of Phase II of the development along Bethel Road, but council did not require it be extended to Stonebridge Drive as part of Phase II.
Other zoning amendments
In an effort to attract more affordable housing projects to the city, the council approved a zoning text amendment to make it a little easier for those projects to get approved.
A new section of the zoning ordinance, titled “Affordable Housing Standards,” will give four bonus points to properties developing affordable housing in the city limits.
Affordable housing developments will be able to qualify for the additional points if they receive funding through the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program. The developments must include housing that will be affordable and occupied by households whose incomes are at or below 80% of the area median income for Burke County.
Project developers have to achieve a certain number of points in different categories for the development to be allowed in the city.
If a developer qualifies for these bonus points, they can apply two of them to the building design criteria section of the city’s zoning ordinance, and the other two points can be used to achieve density requirements outlined by the zoning ordinance.
Another zoning amendment allowed more zoning districts to use wood or wood composite fencing at their homes.
Phillip Lookadoo, director of development and design for the city, told the council at the meeting that city staff and the planning and zoning commission thought it was just an oversight that the material had been excluded from the approved materials list in the first place.
Other items discussed
A local business that recently renovated a building on East Union Street was granted a $30,000 loan by the city council.
Little Guatemala LLC, a coffee and chocolate shop at 810 E. Union St. with an indoor soccer field and an artisan market, anticipates hiring three full-time employees. At least one of those employees will be low- to moderate-income.
The loan, something the city funds using community development block grant funds, will be used to help with building renovations, purchasing equipment and other upfitting requirements, the city said.
Council members also took action to award some local nonprofits with community development block grant funds.
The Meeting Place received $6,938.75 to repair the floors at the emergency shelter for women and children, Burke United Christian Ministries was awarded $3,000 for its crisis assistance program to help those with low to moderate incomes pay utilities and rent and The House of Refuge was awarded $5,000 to help fund operation of the shelter and purchase food.
The Outreach Center was awarded $4,761.25 to complete a pole shelter at the facility, but that money will only be awarded if the organization can raise the remaining funds necessary to build it. The organization had requested $13,000 for the project, but TOC was not given funding priority because they’ve had projects funded in the last two years.
Some new vehicles will be arriving in the city after the council approved financing contracts Sept. 13.
The city will fund the purchase of $474,424.70 worth of vehicles for the Morganton Department of Public Safety, money that will be paid back over three years at a 1.19% interest rate.
Also financed was a leaf vacuum truck and a rear-loader truck, a combined cost of $436,198.78, both of which will be financed over five years at a 1.49% interest rate.
In total, the city will pay $28,502.07 in interest for more than $910,000 worth of equipment.
The council also approved:
Minutes from a regular meeting and a closed session, both of which were held Aug. 2.
Several budget amendments from reimbursements, the sale of a city-owned property and to receive a grant.
A contract for storm drain repair on East Meeting Street.
A contract to replace the roof on the Historic Burke County Courthouse.
A resolution allowing members of the Housing Authority who must be Morganton residents when appointed, but can remain on the board if they move out of city limits but still live in Burke County.
The city council will meet again Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Morganton City Hall.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.