Morganton launches stimulus program to attract housing

Developers may want to set their sights on Morganton after a single-family housing stimulus program was approved by the city council Monday night.

Information from the city said building permits have been issued for 266 multi-family units and 70 single-family units since January 2019, but the downtown masterplan indicated 1,100 housing units within a 10-minute walk of downtown could be supported.

“We need housing of all sorts here,” said City Manager Sally Sandy at the Sept. 13 meeting. “It does, however, look like we’re going to need to do some stimulus to spur single-family housing development.”

City staff took a look back at a single-family housing stimulus package first approved in the 1993-94 fiscal year that led to the development of at least five new subdivisions and 107 single-family lots, Sandy said.

“When you’ve been here for a while, and I have, you get ideas and then you look back at things that we did 20 or 25 years ago and you figure out that they were pretty good ideas then and that we accomplished something and if you tweak those and dust them off and apply them to today, then we’ve got some good information,” Sandy said.