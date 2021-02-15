Morganton looks to the arts through pandemic

Some may critique launching a commission for the arts in the midst of a pandemic, but progress waits for no one, she said.

“Anybody that knows me or has watched what I’ve done over my last 30 years knows that you have to keep moving forward,” Jablonski said. “You have to be progressive.”

Often, Morganton and the surrounding areas hang their hats on their history of being a furniture industry. There’s nothing wrong with that, Jablonski said, but the areas shouldn’t limit themselves to that single identifier.

“You should never hang your hat on any one thing,” she said. “Diversification is the key to progress. And so, ever since I’ve started here, with downtown, it’s been all about diversifying, looking at what different ways that we can be an economic driver, that we are sustainable.”

Change was inevitable.

“No matter what, it was going to change,” she said. “It was how are we going to change. Are we going to be the boarded up downtown or are we going to be a successful downtown?”

The city chose the latter -- though Jablonski recalled some critics of that plan.