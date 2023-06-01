Morganton’s tax rate is expected to drop if council members accept the city manager’s proposed budget.

City Manager Sally Sandy is expected to present her proposed budget at Monday night’s council meeting, where she’ll recommend dropping property tax rates from 57 cents per $100 of property value to 50 cents per $100 of property value.

The special downtown tax rate will drop from 14 cents per $100 of property value to 12 cents per $100 of property value.

While a drop from the current tax rate, the new rates will not be revenue neutral after property revaluations were completed earlier this year.

Sandy said she would like to bring in some extra money to cover the costs of replacement vehicles for the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The city has always replaced vehicles for MDPS on a rotation, but its last two orders for vehicles have been canceled by dealers, Sandy said. News reports indicate it’s a common problem across the country for police stations as an ongoing vehicle shortage plagues the industry.

Sandy said until the supply issue is straightened out, she’d like to pay for vehicles with cash instead of getting loans. She said the city has found itself having to pay interest on vehicles it hasn’t even received yet, and she’d like to avoid doing that on future orders. That’ll cost about $655,000, she said.

She also is looking to put in $150,000 for restaurant recruitment in the next fiscal year, Sandy said. That would be enough for two restaurants.

Water and sewer rates will increase by an average of about 5% because of an increased cost for materials, Sandy said. She said the city put a hold on rate increases during the pandemic because officials knew everyone was struggling, but now that the pandemic has subsided, it’s time to level things out.

“Even with that sewer and water rate increase, we are still the lowest,” Sandy said. “Not only in the region, but you look across the state and we’re offering extremely reasonable water and sewer rates.”

Electric customers will get a little relief with rates expected to drop by about 1.75% on average, Sandy said.

It’s the second year in a row electric customers have seen a decrease, while electric rates across the country are seeing an average of a 15% increase.

Garbage fees, both commercial and residential, will see no change in fees.

CoMPAS Cable will see no rate increases in its television rates, Sandy said, but that likely will change next year when CoMPAS has to renegotiate its contract with different channels.

Internet customers will see some changes as CoMPAS looks to consolidate some of its speeds and offer a new 500 mbps for $89.95 per month. Later in the year, Sandy said the city expects to be able to offer gigabyte internet speeds at $109.95 per month.

The city has quite a bit as far as capital projects go in the upcoming fiscal year.

At the city’s budget retreat, staff presented a total of about $33 million in capital projects they would like to see done. For this budget year, though, the city has gotten that down to about $11.5 million.

One of the projects moved around was the construction of a new public safety station off Enola Road.

Sandy told The News Herald the city still is in the land acquisition phase of the project, and she hopes to have the new station designed and built in the 2024-25 fiscal year instead.

Two major water and sewer projects remain in the budget, including the Silver Creek lift station and improvements to the water treatment plant, Sandy said. City staff members are hoping to receive grant funding to cover those projects, but if no grants are received, the projects will be financed.

More housing remains on the forefront of the city’s plans, with Sandy proposing a total of $550,000 in funding for housing stimulus. The funding would be spread across the general, water and sewer funds.

City staff also hope to get some grants for improvements downtown, including upgrades to the streetscapes.

Another major project residents will see continued is the renovation of Bethel Park, a multi-million dollar project that will see a stream restoration and an overhaul of the park’s recreational offerings.

Bethel Park isn’t the only park that will be seeing some changes in the coming year.

Sandy said her proposed budget includes using about $250,000 of the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received for park improvements at Carbon City Park, Freedom Park and the Catawba River Soccer Complex. Each of the parks would get new playground equipment, she said.

Sandy is proposing a 5% cost of living adjustment and a 2% merit raise for employees. The COLA would be effective July 1, and the merit raise would be given in March, Sandy said.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall.