On the heels of the Morganton City Council’s budget workshop, city leaders will start to lay the groundwork for some major developments in the city’s future.

Land use

It’s been almost 15 years since Morganton laid out its Mission 2030 land use plan, and with 2030 creeping up, it’s time to start looking beyond.

Council members heard a presentation from Kimley-Horn and Associates at their workshop Feb. 24, and Monday night they are expected to approve a $200,000 contract with Kimley-Horn for a comprehensive land use plan.

Jonathan Whitehurst, a representative from Kimley-Horn, spoke to council members at the workshop about the level of detail that will go into planning the project.

“Engagement is going to be really important,” Whitehurst said. “We’re not just going to engage for the sake of engagement, we’re going to keep track of the number of people that we pull into this process and the number of data points that we extract from those conversations, and the number of written comments that we collect along the way.”

That information will be used to help inform planning, and also give residents who participate in the planning process a chance to see how their input influenced plans, Whitehurst said.

The firm previously has completed plans for North Carolina municipalities like Morehead City, Monroe, Holly Springs and Pineville.

“Every place is different,” Whitehurst said. “So while we’re drawing from those experiences, we’re not beholden to them, and so we’re going to work with you all, as staff, as council, as planning and zoning, to help us understand what’s unique about Morganton so that we can apply that to the task at hand.”

Creating the plan will be split into three phases, Whitehurst said. Phase one will mostly consist of engagement with the community and city officials, phase two will see the firm actually create the plan and phase three will see the plan adopted.

CoMMA Masterplan

The City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium and Performing Arts Center is looking to start Phase 1 of what would be a multi-year renovation project.

The multi-phase renovation was developed through the CoMMA’s masterplan, which council members are expected to vote on at their meeting Monday night.

Phase one of the project would see an auditorium renovation, with updated house lights, seating, improved accessibility and some acoustical tweaks, at a cost of about $5.2 million. It also would see theatrical lighting, audio infrastructure and other performance system features updated, which would cost about $1.9, according to information presented by Sharon Jablonski, director of the city’s cultural and creative development department.

The other two phases of the project, which would be spaced out over several fiscal years, would see renovations to the back and front of the house.

Workshop, continued

While these items are not on the agenda Monday night, they were hot topics during the council’s workshop Feb. 24.

The workshop gave department heads a chance to show the council members their project wish lists, which included everything from mundane equipment replacements to new construction ideas.

Here’s a look at the major projects proposed during that workshop.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety is looking to get $7 million to add a new fire station to the department’s arsenal.

MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant said the station would be built on Enola Road next to Western Piedmont Community College’s East Campus. He said multiple North Carolina Department of Insurance studies have determined a new station is necessary in that area of the city because of the growth and development it has seen over the years.

Plenty of storage space will be needed at the new station to make up for storage lost when the old National Guard Armory behind MDPS headquarters was sold. The station also would have three and a half bays, and would have enough space to staff eight firefighters and two supervisors.

Whisnant said the department would not immediately purchase any new apparatuses for the station, but would move existing apparatuses around to stock the new station.

Also hoping for a bit of a facelift is the Collett Street Pool.

Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Fish spoke to the council about adding a water slide and splash features to the pool, a renovation that would cost about $1 million.

It may interfere with the pool’s current set up for swim team competitions, lap swimming and swim lessons, Fish said, but if the project’s scale was expanded to include the kiddie pool area, the total length of the pool could be kept. That would make the project cost go up to about $2 million.

Details about which projects will be included in the upcoming budget won't be available until closer to June, when the 2023-24 fiscal year budget will be approved.

Other business

Council members will vote on approving a community development block grant small business loan for the Morganton General Store’s Swede’s Café.

City staff recommend giving the café a $30,000 loan to help with purchasing and installing a cooking hood and exhaust fan, according to information from the city.

Other items on the council’s agenda Monday night include:

Approval of minutes from the Feb. 6 meeting

A budget amendment to receive a $15,000 contribution for Main Street’s Public Art Program

Contracts with Garver Engineering Services and Highfill Infrastructure Engineering Services for on-call engineering services for the water department

An agreement on participating in the 2024 urban archery season

Amending the city’s electric transfer policy

Amending the city’s fund balance policy

A resolution of support for The Industrial Commons’ Innovation Campus project

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall on East Union Street.