Mountain biking, hiking trail could be on tap for Catawba Meadows

Morganton residents soon may have another opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors within city limits if a memorandum of agreement is approved by council members Monday night.

Council members will consider a memorandum of agreement between the city, Foothills Land Conservancy and Overmountain Cycles to construct a 4-mile-long mountain biking and hiking trail at Catawba Meadows Park, according to information from the city.

The trail has been included in the park’s masterplan, and Foothills Land Conservancy was awarded a $100,000 NC Trails Grant to develop the trail. The city and FLC have coordinated with Overmountain Cycles to coordinate the design of the trail and its maintenance, the city said.

Also to be considered by the council Monday night is the replacement of some equipment for CoMPAS.

The city said internet bandwidth usage has increased to the point that it is time to replace the cable modem termination system for CoMPAS. It’s a device that allows cable television operators to provide high-speed internet access to computers, the city said.

Residential internet customer currently can get 250 mbps downstream, but if the new system is purchased, CoMPAS would be able to offer speeds of up to 1 gbps, the city said.