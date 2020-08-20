Municipalities adapt meetings for COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 gathering restrictions put a hamper on local government meetings and public hearings, but local leaders adapted some procedures to keep the public informed of local policies.
Louis Vinay, city attorney for the city of Morganton, told The News Herald that the council has considered switching meetings to a Zoom format, but has ultimately decided to take precautions to allow for in-person meetings.
Chairs in the council chambers at Morganton City Hall are rearranged to make sure there is at least 6 feet of distance between everyone in the room, and masks are required, Vinay said.
The number of people allowed in the council chambers at once also is being limited to ensure social distancing is happening, Vinay said.
That being said, public turnout so far hasn’t been large enough to cause city officials to have to turn people away. If that ever became an issue, Vinay said those wishing to speak during public comment or for a public hearing would be invited in one at a time to address the council.
However, it’s not necessary for people to be present at the council meetings to make public comments. Comments by mail and email, Vinay said. City staff are willing to work with citizens to make sure their comments are heard and anyone who needs help can call city hall to see what they can get done.
Those hoping to watch the meetings always can tune into CoMPAS Cable Channel 2 and on the city’s YouTube channel.
Burke County has a similar method established for its board of commissioners meetings.
Up until Tuesday night, the board had met by Zoom since COVID-19 first came to the county.
But commissioners held their regular meeting in the boardroom Tuesday, with social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer all a part of the meeting, according to a previous News Herald story.
A health department official was set to be on scene at the meeting to take temperatures and ask health questions, the story said.
Commissioners also invited public comment or contributions to public hearing by email or mail.
County meetings have been streamed on the county’s YouTube channel, as they have been for the last several years.
The Burke County Board of Education continues to stream its meetings on Facebook, though they did opt not to stream the most recent work session on the social media site because there was a training for board members, according to Board Chairman Buddy Armour. He said they board is going to look at streaming those work sessions.
The board hasn’t me virtually yet, but they have worn masks at their meetings and have made sure audience seating leaves at least 6 feet of space between seats. He said the platform board members sit on already saw them distancing a little less than 6 feet before COVID-19 became an issue.
While it hasn’t been advertised publicly yet, Armour said he would be willing to read comments submitted to him by email or phone for citizens who don’t want to risk.
He said comments could be sent by mail to BCPS or could be emailed to Armour.
Looking at Valdese, the town held one meeting toward the beginning of the pandemic by Zoom, but has had all of its other meetings in person, said Town Manager Seth Eckard. He said the council would go back to Zoom meetings if conditions called for it.
Social distancing is required at the meetings for those who attend in person, Eckard said. Masks also are required and will be provided if a citizen does not have their own.
Temperature checks are required before coming into town hall, and town officials try to sanitize the podium where public comments are made between each use.
Citizens also have the option to submit public comment by emailing the town clerk, Eckard said.
The town does not yet have the ability to livestream meetings, Eckard said, but he said they are trying to get that working as soon as possible. He said that they’ve tried a couple of test streams on different devices but the streams keep cutting in and out instead of running smoothly.
