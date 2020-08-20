Municipalities adapt meetings for COVID-19 pandemic

Those hoping to watch the meetings always can tune into CoMPAS Cable Channel 2 and on the city’s YouTube channel.

Burke County has a similar method established for its board of commissioners meetings.

Up until Tuesday night, the board had met by Zoom since COVID-19 first came to the county.

But commissioners held their regular meeting in the boardroom Tuesday, with social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer all a part of the meeting, according to a previous News Herald story.

A health department official was set to be on scene at the meeting to take temperatures and ask health questions, the story said.

Commissioners also invited public comment or contributions to public hearing by email or mail.

County meetings have been streamed on the county’s YouTube channel, as they have been for the last several years.

The Burke County Board of Education continues to stream its meetings on Facebook, though they did opt not to stream the most recent work session on the social media site because there was a training for board members, according to Board Chairman Buddy Armour. He said they board is going to look at streaming those work sessions.