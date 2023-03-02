Business has been booming in the state over the last few years, and NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall visited Burke County to get the skinny from local entrepreneurs Tuesday morning.

Western Piedmont Community College hosted the presentation at the Foothills Higher Education Center on South Sterling Street that saw Marshall share information gathered from new business owners over the last several years.

Following the presentation, Marshall led business leaders from Burke and Caldwell counties in a roundtable discussion about their concerns and ways the state could help business owners make it past the three-year hump that often sees the demise of a new business.

Mid-pandemic business boom

Marshall, who has been North Carolina’s secretary of state since 1996, started off with a presentation about recent business trends in the state, which showed new business creation skyrocketed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the state saw 126,624 new businesses started, according to information presented by Marshall. She expected a slow down because of the pandemic, but the opposite happened. In 2021, there were 178,291 new businesses created in North Carolina. Last year, the number of new businesses took a slight dip down to 171,400 new businesses, according to information from Marshall.

“During 2021 and 2022, my office, believe it or not, has been creating between 650 and 700 new business entities every business day,” Marshall said. “I’m talking about corporations, LLCs and nonprofits. Now nonprofits are almost an insignificantly low part of that number, the great majority is LLCs.”

Burke County seemed to stay true to its “All About Advancing” slogan last year, becoming home to 536 new businesses, Marshall said.

Marshall said her office wanted to get to the bottom of the sudden jump in new businesses in the state and find out what caused it. She said her staff surveyed people who started new businesses in 2018, 2019, 2020 and have started surveying those who created businesses in 2021. So far, they’ve gathered responses from more than 4,000 people, Marshall said.

Marshall said she originally suspected most of those new businesses were being created by people who had lost their previous jobs because of the pandemic. Instead, only 8% of respondents said they created businesses because they lost their job, and only 3% of respondents cited a previous business closing as the driving factor behind opening their business.

An overwhelming 55% of respondents said they started their business because they saw an opportunity in the market. Another 15% said they started a new business because they wanted a second income, according to information from Marshall.

More than half of respondents said they used the secretary of state’s website to find information to launch their businesses. She said that wasn’t good news to her.

“I was flabbergasted because we do not provide the kind of information that somebody needs to have before they begin the leap to actually create that new business,” Marshall said.

Also alarming was how few respondents knew about the resources available to them at their local community college’s small business center, Marshall said. Only 9% of respondents said they used the local community college small business center for information to get their business off the ground.

She said 27% of respondents said they asked their friends for advice about opening a new business, and 24% of respondents asked other business owners for advice.

Bridging the gap

One thing the survey showed clearly, Marshall said, was the secretary of state’s office’s unique position as a first point of contact for those starting a new business.

“We were the front door for over 350,000 new businesses just in the last two years,” Marshall said. “They’re hearing from us first because we’re the ones who first heard that they’re taking the step into the entrepreneurial league. So, we created Rural RISE, Resources for Innovators, Startups and Entrepreneurs.”

The program, still in its early stages, was designed to help connect rural new business owners with local resources that can help them access funding, mentoring and other programs, Marshall said.

It started with 14 counties, including Burke and Caldwell counties, and since has expanded to include 26 rural counties across the state, Marshall said. She said she aims to see the program continue to grow to include all 78 rural counties across the state.

Marshall said when a new business is created in one of the counties included in the Rural RISE program, a bulletin is sent to the owner with information about local resources they may be interested in accessing.

“We’ve had early success,” Marshall said. “The number of businesses opening this resource bulletin is significantly higher than industry standards, and our resource providers are telling us that they are receiving loan applications and calls about counseling and mentoring.”

She said there’s a short window for new business owners to get connected with information about operating. Within three years of opening, 25% of new businesses close, Marshall said. After seven years, 50% of new businesses close.

“Those are terrible odds,” Marshall said. “The genesis behind this is we want to change those odds. We want to give better life cycles to these businesses.”

Now, the Rural RISE program is accessible online at www.sosnc.gov/rise. The website has a link to a new business checklist, and has a database users can search by county and resource type.

Owner experiences, local and beyond

The survey also collected information from business owners about different obstacles they encountered getting their businesses going.

The top three obstacles cited were inadequate funding, government regulations and insufficient know-how, Marshall said. For 18% of rural business owners, inadequate broadband access also made their list of obstacles, compared to only 6% of urban business owners.

Some of those same obstacles were cited by local business owners at Tuesday’s roundtable.

Little Guatemala co-owner Christian Ramazzini said he could see the benefit Rural RISE could serve new business owners. He said he wished he’d known about some of the resources that could’ve helped him with payroll, taxes and bookkeeping.

Peter Skelton, who owns The Levee Brewery & Pub in Valdese, said when he was first getting started, getting connected with some resources available wasn’t always helpful. A lot of the times, the examples being offered to him to follow with setting his business up were too large-scale to model his own business after.

Skelton and several other business owners said it has been frustrating to deal with the state’s department of revenue and the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.

He said some of the requirements in place for businesses like The Levee are redundant, making the business submit the same information to different people at different points in the year.

James Witherspoon, who owns Par Solutions LLC, said the regulations in place for small businesses can crush business owners. And for Angela Postigo, a business owner from Caldwell County, the ABC Commission’s understanding of its own rules and regulations has been inconsistent.

All of those complaints are things Marshall told The News Herald she planned to take back to Raleigh with her.

“The struggle is out there,” Marshall said. “The regulatory issues that some of them have had are astonishing. They shouldn’t be that way. There should be consistent application of the law, people should have knowledge in advance as to what the expectation is from the state. I’ll be taking that message back. I’ve heard it other places, but from this county in particular.”