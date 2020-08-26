NCDPS: Inmates tested positive for COVID-19 after Broughton laundry duty

State officials told The News Herald on Tuesday afternoon that there have been new, positive cases of COVID-19 at Foothills Correctional Institute.

A spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday that four offenders at Foothills Correctional Institute who work in the Broughton Laundry facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

John Bull, communications officer for the department, said the population at Foothills Correctional was tested July 16 for COVID-19, and everyone tested negative. However, three Correction Enterprises employees at Broughton Laundry, a self-contained Department of Public Safety facility with security, tested positive for COVID-19 and are off the job.

Since those employees tested positive, Bull said, the laundry was sanitized and any offenders who worked there were tested for COVID-19 Aug. 14. Four tested positive, but all of them were asymptomatic.

They were put in medical isolation, Bull said, and are the only active cases of COVID-19 at Foothills Correctional.