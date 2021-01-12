Nebo native Josh Dobson sworn in as NC labor commissioner

RALEIGH — McDowell County residents have a new claim to fame with the recent swearing-in of state Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, who lives in Nebo with his wife, Valerie, and daughter, Kennedy.

Dobson, who was elected in November as the state’s 18th labor commissioner, was sworn into office Saturday, Jan. 2, on the front steps of the historic Labor Building. N.C. Supreme Court Justice Phil Berger Jr. administered the oath of office.

“It is an honor and a privilege for me to represent the western part of the state in Raleigh as labor commissioner,” Dobson said. “As a McDowell County native and an Appalachian State University graduate, my roots in the western part of the state run deep. I look forward to visiting with the many employers and employees in the area to learn more about their needs and how we can help.”

This was Dobson’s first statewide campaign for political office, and the win gives him a seat on the Council of State, the collective name for the 10 statewide elected officials who consider matters that affect the state. As labor commissioner, his constitutional mission is to protect the health and safety of the state’s workforce.

In keeping with recent tradition, his photo also will eventually appear on all elevator certificates statewide.

