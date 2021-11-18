Neighbors win back mail service after delivery halted over road conditions

She said she didn’t think the roads were bad enough that carriers wouldn’t be able to deliver mail to the neighborhood.

“You could actually deliver the mail down in here if you take your time and not try to speed through here like some of them try to do … you could actually deliver the mail in here,” Bentley said. “Please start delivering the mail down in here because it would be a tremendous relief and a tremendous help for everyone in here.”

And it looks like that’s what will be happening – at least for now.

Geri Blanton, the person who signed the letter sent to neighborhood residents, told Duncan that she and the postmaster drove through the neighborhood and could see where neighbors had made efforts to repair the roads.

Blanton told Duncan mail delivery would resume Friday for most residents, but that something would have to be done to better address the roads, especially regarding the pothole at the end of the cul-de-sac.

A statement from United States Postal Service Spokesperson Philip Bogenberger said mail delivery had restarted for residents where repairs already had been made, and that the postal service would work with residents for alternative solutions.

“We are asking customers to perform repairs on privately owned roads, including filling potholes, so delivery can resume,” the statement from Bogenberger said. “If road maintenance is not possible at this time, the Postal Service will discuss other options with impacted customers such as relocating mailboxes where the carrier can deliver mail safely.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

