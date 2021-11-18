Neighbors win back mail service after delivery halted over road conditions

HICKORY — When Lynn Ruffner has gone to check her mail this week, she’s been met with just the cold, empty shell of her mailbox.
Residents on Spring Meadows Drive, Brent Street and Carroll Street in the Hickory area of Burke County said they haven’t received any mail since Saturday, a couple of weeks after they received a letter dated Oct. 27 telling them mail service would stop because of road conditions.
The neighborhood’s roads are mostly paved, but there are some potholes and patchy spots. The News Herald only had trouble avoiding one of those potholes, and it was situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and only hindered access to one residence.
“I was aggravated, I was angry, because I’ve lived here almost 10 years and the roads are a little better now than they’ve ever been before because I’ve had some neighbors that have tried to work on the roads a little bit themselves,” said Kathy Duncan, a woman who lives on Carroll Street. “We’ve never had a problem until this letter out of the blue.”
She told reporters she relies on the mail to receive a lot of important items.
“I get medicine in the mail all of the time and stuff like that, and I’m going to have to go all the way to Hickory after my mail or try to get a post office box, which those are expensive also,” Duncan said.
Ruffner had similar concerns.
“I wasn’t quite sure if it was legitimate at first,” Ruffner said. “I didn’t know what to think about it to be perfectly honest with you.”
She said she also was waiting on some important mail.
“I’m on disability and I get a lot of things from social security that are very important,” Ruffner said. “Plus with my new insurance … I’m on Medicaid but I’m on Medicare now, too, so I have a lot of information that I need to get.”
It’s about a 15-minute drive to get to the post office their mail has been going through all these years.
“It’s all the way on the other side of Hickory in downtown, so it’s a pretty good distance from here,” said Melissa Bentley.
Bentley and her fiancé hope to move into their own home in the neighborhood in the next couple of weeks. She said her fiancé and father-in-law have tried to keep up with making repairs on the private road where they live.
“There is some definite spots in here that need to be fixed, but what do you do when … my father-in-law and my fiancé are the only ones that really fix the roads in here?” Bentley said. “Because no one else really takes the time because they’re working and stuff.”
She said she didn’t think the roads were bad enough that carriers wouldn’t be able to deliver mail to the neighborhood.
“You could actually deliver the mail down in here if you take your time and not try to speed through here like some of them try to do … you could actually deliver the mail in here,” Bentley said. “Please start delivering the mail down in here because it would be a tremendous relief and a tremendous help for everyone in here.”
And it looks like that’s what will be happening – at least for now.
Geri Blanton, the person who signed the letter sent to neighborhood residents, told Duncan that she and the postmaster drove through the neighborhood and could see where neighbors had made efforts to repair the roads.
Blanton told Duncan mail delivery would resume Friday for most residents, but that something would have to be done to better address the roads, especially regarding the pothole at the end of the cul-de-sac.
A statement from United States Postal Service Spokesperson Philip Bogenberger said mail delivery had restarted for residents where repairs already had been made, and that the postal service would work with residents for alternative solutions.
“We are asking customers to perform repairs on privately owned roads, including filling potholes, so delivery can resume,” the statement from Bogenberger said. “If road maintenance is not possible at this time, the Postal Service will discuss other options with impacted customers such as relocating mailboxes where the carrier can deliver mail safely.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.