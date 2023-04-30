Morganton City Council members will take the first steps Monday night toward deciding on a stimulus package for a housing development project.

Tru West LLC is looking to build 27 townhomes at 300 E. Fletcher St., which is off Burkemont Avenue near Salem Road, according to information from the city.

The developer is requesting funding through the city’s housing stimulus program, and has requested $5,000 per unit for water and sewer costs, according to the city. That would mean a total of $135,000 in water funding and $135,000 in sewer funding from the city. Total construction costs for the project are estimated to be around $191,000 for water and $171,000 for sewer.

If granted, the funding would operate as a grant/loan program. It starts out as a 0% interest loan to developers, according to information previously reported by The News Herald.

As lots, or townhomes in this case, are sold, the developers must repay the city 50% of the loan amount for that lot. The rest of the loan would become a grant.

Tru West is the only applicant for funding this budget year, and city staff said they see no reason to object to the requested funding.

Also on the agenda Monday night is a request to extend the closing date for the sale of a property on East Meeting Street.

Council members agreed in January to sell six adjoining tracts of city-owned property on East Meeting Street between White and Church streets to 400 Meeting Street LLC.

The LLC was created by the developer, Amicus Partners, which has secured an architect, finished surveying and soil testing, and has some investors lined up, but it is still working to complete necessary funding and has some additional final steps that need to be taken before the sale can be completed.

The group is requesting an extension of the closing period, and city staff are urging council to agree to the extension. That would give the buyers until Aug. 10 to take all the final steps needed to finalize the sale.

More of Morganton’s future will be discussed when the city looks to make appointments to its IMAGINE Morganton 2040 Comprehensive Land-Use Plan Advisory Committee at the meeting.

The new committee comes as the city looks to update its Mission 2030 land-use plan. There are 28 people on the proposed list of committee members, including three local high school students, according to information from the city.

Once members are appointed, the committee is expected to hold its first meeting May 18. Members are expected to help promote and participate in community events, have an open mind and willingness to share ideas and unique perspectives, be an ambassador during plan development and a champion during implementation, according to the city.

Council members will convene the meeting early Monday night for a closed session at 4:30 p.m., but the regular meeting’s agenda won’t get underway until 6 p.m.

They're also expected to discuss:

Applications for two grants

Establishing filing fees for municipal elections

The community development block grant action plan and administration contract

A budget amendment to cover increased fuel costs.