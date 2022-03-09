New jobs on the horizon after economic development incentives approved

Nearly 200 new jobs are on the horizon for Morganton after city council members approved incentives for three economic development projects Monday night.
The incentives already were approved by the Burke County Board of Commissioners, and the city held public hearings on the incentives that saw no one give comments.
For Project Highlander, a $5.2 million investment that’s expected to create 100 new jobs, the city will grant 50% of the project’s new taxable investment over three years starting in the 2023-24 fiscal year. That’s about $14,820 per year for the city at its current 57 cents per $100 of property value tax rate. The city also will be contributing a $5,000 local match for a grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority.
For Project Bravo, a $4.1 million investment expected to create about 25 new jobs, the city will grant 50% of the project’s new taxable investment over three years starting in the 2023-24 fiscal year, or about $11,685 per year at the city’s current tax rate. The city also will be contributing a $5,000 local match for a grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority.
The black sheep of the incentive projects came with Project It’s About Time, the codename for the first development coming to the Burke Business Park.
Instead of a grant on the project’s new taxable investment, the city, county and other local government stakeholders in the business park have agreed to convey 23 acres of land at the park to the business.
The project is expected to be at least a $25 million investment, though Burke Development Inc. President and CEO Alan Wood said it would likely be closer to the $35-$40 million range. Seventy-two new jobs are expected as a result of the project.
All of the jobs created by the projects meet or exceed the county’s average wage.
City begins search for next chief
The search is on for the next chief of the Morganton Department of Public Safety after former Chief Tony Lowdermilk retired March 1.
City council approved an agreement with the North Carolina League of Municipalities’ MAPS group for a total of up to $14,200 to work with the group to select the next chief.
City Manager Sally Sandy said during the meeting it was typical for municipalities to contract with a consulting group to help select the best candidate for the job because of the importance of the position and the skillset required.
“This process is a very comprehensive process and one that is very community oriented,” Sandy said. “It involves a lot of participation.”
She said the city has used MAPS before, and the process will begin in April. Information from the city said it hopes to have the next chief selected in July.
New auditor tapped
The city council voted Monday to start using a new auditor after the previous auditing firm decided to stop serving government clients.
Morganton Finance Director Jessie Parris said Elliott Davis, the firm the city has previously used for audits, made the decision the firm would disengage from all its governmental clients because they couldn’t make the profits they wanted with the staffing issues they had plus North Carolina oversight in audit bids.
The city received three proposals for audit services, and at Parris’ suggestion, went with a bid from Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co. which proposed $39,000 per fiscal year for the next three fiscal years.
Parris said it was the lowest bid, and the firm was the most qualified based on the proposal and recommendations from current clients.
Council members also approved:
- Rezoning 45.76 acres of land on Bost Road from residential low-conditional use to low intensity district
- A contract to update the existing GIS data structure
- A change to the city’s zoning ordinance for buffer yards to include more uses
- A contract for upgrades to Public Safety’s shooting range
- Contracts for marketing CoMMA and its programming
- A contract for underground electric work
