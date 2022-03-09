New jobs on the horizon after economic development incentives approved

Instead of a grant on the project’s new taxable investment, the city, county and other local government stakeholders in the business park have agreed to convey 23 acres of land at the park to the business.

The project is expected to be at least a $25 million investment, though Burke Development Inc. President and CEO Alan Wood said it would likely be closer to the $35-$40 million range. Seventy-two new jobs are expected as a result of the project.

All of the jobs created by the projects meet or exceed the county’s average wage.

City begins search for next chief

The search is on for the next chief of the Morganton Department of Public Safety after former Chief Tony Lowdermilk retired March 1.

City council approved an agreement with the North Carolina League of Municipalities’ MAPS group for a total of up to $14,200 to work with the group to select the next chief.

City Manager Sally Sandy said during the meeting it was typical for municipalities to contract with a consulting group to help select the best candidate for the job because of the importance of the position and the skillset required.