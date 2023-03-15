Marti Blanton is no stranger to emergency services.

She grew up in and around volunteer fire departments, and started her career as a 911 dispatcher and later working as a detention officer at a county jail.

Those positions and milestones in her life were like stepping stones on her way to her current job: a planner with Burke County Emergency Management.

She loved working as a dispatcher, she said, but she knew she was on the right path getting into emergency management because of the feeling she got helping places get through disasters.

“Even if it was nothing more than putting water, bottles of water by the cases, onto a helicopter to take over to an island that had been hit by a hurricane, that feeling of accomplishment,” Blanton said. “Those are the things people, the average citizen, they don’t necessarily see in the background. They see the rescuers going in and searching the house … but they don’t really see what’s going on in the background.

“That feeling of accomplishment and the feeling that I’m actually helping, whether it be my brothers and sisters on the emergency services side or helping the citizens as a whole, is when I knew I was on the path to come out of that comms center role.”

Blanton also serves as a board member and volunteer with Mill Springs Volunteer Fire Department, she said. In her new role with Burke County, she’ll be tasked with supporting the county in its emergency management planning to make sure it’s prepared for potential incidents.

She’ll also be responsible for helping businesses, both new and established, review and assist them with their emergency action plans. Some of the other parts of her job description include serving as a representative on different committees, working alongside her equivalent with the county health department to develop plans and developing exercises to test response plans.

It’s a position Emergency Management Director Mike Willis has been hoping to get for a while.

“It’s a long-awaited position that we’re very appreciative the commissioners funded,” Willis said. “It will greatly enhance their (the commissioners’) commitment to public safety.”

He said Blanton’s ability to get along and communicate with others based on their needs, along with her background in emergency management, make her a good fit for the position.

Blanton said she looks forward to working alongside her coworkers in emergency management and the community to make sure the county is ready to handle incidents that could occur.

“We as a team, as a county, are doing our due diligence and working daily to help plan, prepare and mitigate incidents that can affect our community,” Blanton said.