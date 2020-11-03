Newly naturalized citizen votes for first time

VALDESE — Tamara Strickley was adopted to American parents from South Korea in 1960 when she was just 2 years old, but it wasn’t until Aug. 14 of this year that she became a U.S. citizen.
The now-retired woman has been trying to get her citizenship for more than 40 years.
“I started my very first time in 1977, believe it or not,” she said.
Her initial plan was to apply for citizenship through being in the military, but when she had to be discharged early, that plan went to the wayside.
“There’s always the lack of knowledge, not enough money, constantly moving,” Strickley said. “There’s a wide variety of different reasons as to why I was never able to really complete the process 100%.”
When she would get settled down and have the money to get something done, it seemed like bureaucratic red tape would get in the way.
“It’s just been a curvy road, I’ll tell you that,” Strickley said. “Things like not reading documentation closely enough and missing appointments. The odd one was paying too much money for the filing fee. I literally got rejected because I paid too much money for my filing fee.”
9/11 problems
Before Sept. 11, 2001, she lost her green card. After the terrorist attacks that brought down the Twin Towers, Strickley realized she needed to get her green card back, but ran into more complications during that process.
“I went to go and try to apply to get my green card replaced and had some issues with that,” Strickley said. “They couldn’t prove that I was here in the U.S.”
She had been relying on her military records before that, but this complication sent her to the Korean consulate to try to get some help.
“Between the very poor English-speaking Korean people and the very poor Korean-speaking American people, they didn’t understand what it was that I needed,” Strickley said. “I basically stopped that whole process because I just couldn’t really, well, I had always been kind of frustrated by the government to begin with.”
At one point, she made friends with someone who spoke fluent English and Korean to accompany her to the consulate and help her explain everything she needed.
“Then I was able to get my green card, and then I moved,” she said.
Her circumstances eventually led her to the nation’s capital.
“I wound up going to Washington, D.C. for an event to be in the Memorial Day parade with the Korean War veterans,” Strickley said. “It’s a pretty big deal. At that time, we also got invited to speak with representatives from Congress to talk about the International Adoptee Childrens Act.”
She said a loophole in that act excluded children, like herself, who were adopted before a particular time.
“So someone like me basically could not get what they call ‘automatic citizenship’ because I was too old,” Strickley said.
Lawyer's help
She said she decided to hire a lawyer to help her get through the process of becoming a citizen. That started around this time last year.
“A lot of that had to do with the fact that I had been frustrated so many times before about the various differences that occurred with me not being able to get my citizenship even though I had tried multiple times,” Strickley said. “It just turned out that circumstances set it up where I got, even through the COVID, I was still able to go and get my naturalization.”
That process did look a little different.
Strickley said that, typically, anyone getting naturalized would attend a ceremony to swear their oath to the country, but instead she took the oath the same day she completed the naturalization paperwork.
She encouraged anyone struggling with the same thing to persevere.
“The journey can be really hard, just don’t get frustrated,” Strickley said. “Especially those that are international adoptees. Things can go wrong, but things can also go right at the same time.”
It was a relief when she finally was naturalized Aug. 14.
“It was one of the biggest reliefs, it was like this huge weight off my shoulders,” Strickley said. “I’m 62-years-old so to kind of know now that I have a country. Even though the United States is the country that I claim, I mean I grew up here and it’s what I know and it’s what I love, it’s still nice to know that I am a citizen of this country.”
Wait for the day
She might not have been able to celebrate her citizenship with a ceremony like others who became citizens before COVID-19, but she was sure to stop by the Valdese Town Hall on Tuesday morning to cast her ballot in the 2020 election.
“One of my big things, when I decided to go and do the voting, I was like: ‘No, no, no. My very first time voting is going in person,’” Strickley said. “I was going to go on the day of actual voting. That was just kind of something I wanted to do for myself. There’s a lot of work involved in becoming a citizen and I didn’t want to lose that opportunity of not going in person for the very first time.”
After 60 years of not being able to have her voice heard through the ballot box, not being able to vote had almost become a part of life.
“It was a little surreal,” Strickley said. “I’m walking into a building I’m very familiar with, it literally is two doors down from where I live, but it was like this is so exciting for me to be able to vote in a presidential election for the very first time. It was like ‘I get to do this.’ I’m doing one of my civic duties, which I’ve always believed in.”
Strickley said she’s promoted getting registered to vote and showing up at the polls even when she wasn’t able to herself.
“Even though it’s taken me all these years to do that, I’ve always promoted ‘if you can vote, you should get out there and vote,’ because that is what you have to say in how our government is being run,” she said. “It’s not just the national level, the local level is also important.”
She encouraged anyone who is apprehensive about voting to make sure their voices are heard.
“Being a citizen of a country such as America that, regardless of what your opinion is and where you stand and even if you do not like any of the political parties out there, you should still be going out there and voting,” Strickley said. “It is one of the few privileges of being an American citizen that it’s really just you, and you have that influence as an individual.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
