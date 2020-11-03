Newly naturalized citizen votes for first time

“It was one of the biggest reliefs, it was like this huge weight off my shoulders,” Strickley said. “I’m 62-years-old so to kind of know now that I have a country. Even though the United States is the country that I claim, I mean I grew up here and it’s what I know and it’s what I love, it’s still nice to know that I am a citizen of this country.”

Wait for the day

She might not have been able to celebrate her citizenship with a ceremony like others who became citizens before COVID-19, but she was sure to stop by the Valdese Town Hall on Tuesday morning to cast her ballot in the 2020 election.

“One of my big things, when I decided to go and do the voting, I was like: ‘No, no, no. My very first time voting is going in person,’” Strickley said. “I was going to go on the day of actual voting. That was just kind of something I wanted to do for myself. There’s a lot of work involved in becoming a citizen and I didn’t want to lose that opportunity of not going in person for the very first time.”

After 60 years of not being able to have her voice heard through the ballot box, not being able to vote had almost become a part of life.