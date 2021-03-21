Officials express opposition to bill

Elections

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said Thursday was the first time she heard from Daniel about the bill. She said Daniel called her at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to ask about the cost of odd-numbered year elections and how much the county would save by moving them to even-numbered years. The press conference started 30 minutes after Daniel’s call to Mace.

Mace said although she couldn’t give an amount that might be saved at this point, changing the elections to even-numbered years likely would save some money but she wonders whether it would be worth the confusion it would cause for voters.

Mace said she worries about voters being confused about the changes and that ballots will go from what’s already a front and back of a one-page ballot to a front and back of one page and front of another page. Burke voters used to cast their ballot using electronic ones but now use paper ballots.

That would mean handing voters two separate pages for a ballot, she said. Mace said she worries voters would discard the second page, which would put candidates on the second page at a disadvantage.